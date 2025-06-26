Tammy Slaton Fiancee: Get to Know Andrea Dalton!

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Here comes the bride?

Not quiet yet for Tammy Slaton.

But here comes to engagement announcement many fans have been clamoring for over the past few weeks…

(TLC/Instagram)

Back in late March, we first heard that Slaton was engaged.

We heard this from Tammy herself, who said at the time “I’m getting married to a girl!” and added that her “fiancée has not got kids, but she’s got a cat,” but did not offer any other details about this individual.

Fast forward, however, to the 38-year old appearing on the Creative Chaos podcast this past Tuesday.

While talking about her romance with Andrea Dalton — with whom she went public just two months ago — Slaton referred to Dalton as, yes, her fiancée, which prompted host Hunter Ezell to ask for some relationship status clarification.

Tammy couldn’t keep herself from smiling as Hunter also went on to point out her necklace … which read “Andrea.”

At this point in the interview, Slaton held up her diamond finger for the camera to capture.

According to the TLC personality, she and Dalton have been together for three years.

Amy and Tammy Slaton pose here for a 1000-lb Sisters promo. (TLC)

“We go to Walmart and just walk around or Roses, somewhere like that, not to buy just to walk around, get some exercise, something to do,” she elaborated.

During the season 7 premiere of 1000-Lb. Sisters in April, the reality TV star offered up glimpses of her budding romance with Dalton, including the pair’s first public date at a bowling alley.

In a confessional, Tammy said that while she has “feelings” for Dalton, they were “taking things slow, day by day.”

She waited a “couple of months” to tell her loved ones about her relationship because she was unsure how they’d “react” to her dating a woman because they have a lot of “opinions.”

Tammy Slaton appears here on the season finale of 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

Indeed, Slaton revealed her preference for women late last year.

“Lately I’ve been feeling like it’s time for me to start moving on and to start seeking love again, but this time I’m thinking of seeing a female,” she told viewers back then

“As it stands right now, I don’t want to be with another man. It just doesn’t feel right. I don’t even have those feelings for a guy anymore after Caleb passed.”

Yes, Caleb.

In June 2023, Caleb Willingham passed away from complications related to his weight.

“He was my best friend and I loved him dearly,” Slaton later told People Magazine of her estranged late spouse, adding:

“When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me.”

Tammy Slaton says on Season 7 that she’s now dating a woman. (TLC)

Way back in 2021, Slaton initially hinted on air that her sexuality was fluid, telling then-boyfriend Jerry that she was pansexual.

“I kinda stopped messing with guys after my husband passed,” Slaton said in a since-deleted TikTok in 2024. “So, I’m like a lesbian.”

Thankfully, Tammy’s concerns over her family’s response to Dalton were unfounded.

“If she makes you happy … that’s all we want for each other is just to be happy. That’s all,” Amanda Halterman told her sibling on 1,000-Lb Sisters this year. “But I don’t want none of us to stop looking for it. Don’t just settle. Don’t stop until you find exactly what you’re looking for.”

Tammy Slaton says she has lost over 500 pounds. (TLC)

During the latest season, Dalton said that she and Slaton met on a dating app.

“I had just got on there,” Dalton explained. “I wasn’t on there very long, and I saw her and she saw me and we just started talking, and it’s been, like, every day since.”

Meanwhile, Tammy is the only Slaton now planning a walk down the aisle.

In an amazing coincidence, sister Amy Slaton got engaged this spring to Brian Lovvorn. Maybe they’ll have a joint wedding!