Tammy Slaton: Hey, Ladies, I Wanna Be a Lesbian Now!

Tammy Slaton is ready to finally move on.

In somewhat surprising fashion.

In footage released this week by People Magazine from the upcoming 1000-Lb Sisters season finale, Tammy sits down for an honest conversation between herself, her brother Chris and his wife, Brittany.

The subject?

Tammy Slaton appears here on the season finale of 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

Slaton’s love life and how she’s taken a break from any sort of romance in the wake of spouse Caleb Willingham having passed away.

“It’s almost been a year since Caleb passed. I think I’m ready to start looking for somebody,” Tammy announces on this episode.

For the record, Caleb died in the summer of 2023.

But recent episodes of this TLC reality series were filmed many months ago.

Tammy Slaton now weighs under 300 pounds! (TLC)

Chris is supportive of his sibling, simply stating that whomever Slaton goes out with better treat her with respect.

This is when the sneak peek cuts to a Tammy Slaton confessional.

“Lately I’ve been feeling like it’s time for me to start moving on and to start seeking love again, but this time I’m thinking of seeing a female,” she tells viewers.

“As it stands right now, I don’t want to be with another man. It just doesn’t feel right. I don’t even have those feelings for a guy anymore after Caleb passed.”

Amy and Tammy Slaton embrace for this TLC promotional poster. (TLC)

Tammy first made mention of her new sexual preference in January, coming right out and saying she’s a lesbian now.

In late July 2023, meanwhile, Slaton was surrounded by her loved ones when she attended the memorial service for Willingham in Ohio.

“He was my best friend and I loved him dearly,” she later told People Magazine, adding back then:

“When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me.”

Tammy Slaton looks pretty relaxed in this photo of the reality star on a beach. (TLC)

Fast forward to the TikTok video Slaton shared in January after follower asked if she was transgender because she used emojis for the Pride flag and transgender flag in her caption.

“No, I’m not trans. I’m just a supporter of everybody,” the star explained at the time. “I was saying I was pansexual but I kinda stopped messing with guys after my husband passed. So, I’m like a lesbian.”

Tammy also told followers:

“I was just showing support. I’m not a hater. Love is love. Everybody deserves love whether they’re gay, straight, trans, pan, bi, nonbinary, whatever. I’m just a lover.”

It goes back awhile, but we heard a short time later that Slaton found a woman to love. Good for her if that was the case!

The season finale of 1000-Lb. Sisters airs Tuesday, December 17 at 9/8c.