1000-lb Sisters: Guess What? We’re Both Engaged!!!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We hope you’re sitting down, 1000-lb Sisters fans.

You may soon need a drink of water, as well.

Just a few days ago, TLC released the first trailer for Season 7 of this popular reality show, revealing when the series will return and also previewing how it will take viewers behind the scenes of Amy Slaton’s arrest last fall.

But there are two central plot points the preview apparently ignored.

Amy Slaton doesn’t look excited about this kiss, does she? (TLC)

Meaning what, exactly?

“I’m getting married to a girl!” Tammy Slaton said during an appearance on the YouTube show LOLCowLive earlier this month.

She went on to say “my fiancée has not got kids, but she’s got a cat” and did not offer any other details on this individual.

The reality star did previously say that she was now a lesbian,

“Lately I’ve been feeling like it’s time for me to start moving on and to start seeking love again, but this time I’m thinking of seeing a female,” Tammy told viewers on a Season 6 installment of 1000-lb Sisters, adding on air:

“As it stands right now, I don’t want to be with another man. It just doesn’t feel right. I don’t even have those feelings for a guy anymore after Caleb passed.”

Tammy Slaton has lost so much weight. We’re seriously in awe. (TLC)

That last sentence, of course, is a reference to Tammy’s husband, who passed away in the summer of 2023.

“He was my best friend and I loved him dearly,” she told People Magazine of Caleb Willingham, adding back then:

“When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me.”

Has Tammy actually found a way to move on? Is she actually with the person she plans to spend the rest of her life with?

Some YouTube followers have their doubts because Slaton went on to give the hosts some details about her upcoming wedding… revealing that she and her future spouse will be exchanging at a haunted former tuberculosis hospital.

“We’re going to Waverly Hills,” Tammy said, citing a sanatorium that closed in 1961, yet is now a museum that plays host to ghost tours due to the property’s high level of paranormal activity.

We’re not making that part up.

Amy and Tammy Slaton embrace for this TLC promotional poster. (TLC)

Just as we were trying to digest this bombshell, meanwhile, Tammy dropped another.

“Amy’s got a wedding too!” she announced.

With this, the YouTube hosts shifted their attention to Amy Slaton, who actually confirmed she’s getting married, — and that the wedding will take place on Halloween.

“I’m getting married to a guy!” Amy clarified.

Amy Slaton looks VERY unhappy in this photo from 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

Amy shares two kids with ex-husband Michael Halterman, from whom she split about two and a half years ago.

“There was a lot of things, let’s just say it was abusive and that’s basically all that’s needed to know,” she said awhile back of what happened in that marriage. “[TLC] didn’t show most of it, let’s just say that.”

As for the identity of her groom-to-be, Amy was arrested last year along with Brian Scott Lovvorn… who pleaded guilty in December to one count of simple possession of marijuana and one count of simple possession of mushrooms.

We can only assume this is now her fiance.

Will there be any other surprises when 1000-lb Sisters returns with new episodes on April 16?

“None of us is pregnant!” Tammy assured YouTube viewers during this appearance.