HGTV Cancels 4 Shows, Earns the Ire of Just So Many Viewers

HGTV?

To a whole bunch of fans out there, it’s more like WTF at the moment.

Earlier this week, the cable network stunned viewers across the country by canceling four beloved programs:

Jonathan Knight’s Farmhouse Fixer Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson’s Married to Real Estate Izzy Battres’s Izzy Does It Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas’s Bargain Block

(HGTV)

To be clear, HGTV itself is yet to confirm these decisions.

However, stars of the programs themselves certainly appeared to announce the news via various social media posts.

Knight, for example, said on June 25, that he learned about the non-renewal after three seasons of anchoring his series while performing with New Kids on the Block in Las Vegas and was “still processing the reasons.”

Sherrod and Jackson claimed they were “met with unexpected news” that their show would end after returning from a family vacation in Europe in a post shared Tuesday, June 24.

The confused and sort of bitter hosts noted they have “more to say” about the situation that they’ll “share soon” and Jackson added in the comments section:

“God makes no mistakes. However, people and opinions do. We’ll discuss that on a later date though.”

(HGTV)

In general, viewers weren’t shy about expressing their shock and dismay over these cancellations.

“What is left on HGTV after all these cancellations?” one person asked on Reddit.

Another echoed this sentiment as follows:

“At this point they’ve canceled so many shows that I’m very interested to know exactly what the plan is. I have to assume they’ve got things in mind to replace these and not just more house hunters.”

A third person tried to make a joke in the wake of these stunners, writing:

“Have we tried unplugging HGTV and plugging it back in?”

(HGTV)

Elsewhere, fellow HGTV personalities and stars weighed in with their thoughts.

For example, on Sherrod and Jackson’s post, HGTV alum, Design Star’s Lauren Makk, wrote this

“We are watching you no matter what! You two continue to inspire and we don’t need any networks to see that!”

Then there was Rock the Block host Ty Pennington, who expressed his dismay in this fashion:

“You know, in general I thought I had decent gauge about what TV executives wanted and the last few years have completely shattered that. Seriously shocked to hear this!”

Battres had to break the news to a fan who asked about a premiere date for season 2 of his show in his own comments, writing “Unfortunately no Season 2.

(HGTV)

For his part, Bynum came across as far more critical in an Instagram post that read:

“The last six months have been a pretty wild journey. Our entire business and lives have been put through the ringer at the hands of a giant corporation, yet we persist lol.”

He went on to say that “Tv is full of a lot of great people but it’s also full of some of the worst people I’ve ever encountered.”