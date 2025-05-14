Amy Slaton: Look! I’m ENGAGED to Brian Lovvorn!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

You know what they say:

The couple that gets arrested together stays together… forever.

So Amy Slaton is hoping at least.

On the May 13 episode of 1000-Lb Sisters, the reality star confirmed that she is now engaged to Brian Lovvorn, the same man with whom she was allegedly caught in a zoo parking lot last year doing drugs.

Slaton was taken into custody at the time and charged with Drug Possession and Child Endangerment.

Brian Lovvorn and Amy Slaton show off the latter’s engagement ring on air. (TLC)

Fast forward to the latest installment of this TLC series, however, and viewers learning that Lovvorn had proposed inside the padded room of Henderson Haunts’ haunted house in Henderson, Kentucky during winter 2024.

We don’t know for certain when this episode was filmed.

However, Slaton’s siblings, Tammy and Misty, witnessed the romantic moment.

“Originally, he slipped a green apple Ring Pop on my finger while I was asleep, about two weeks into our relationship,” Slaton said to People Magazine on Wednesday. “I was shocked at first, and I said yes but only if the real proposal was in a haunted house on Halloween.”

Lovvorn popped this major question after just five months of dating — and, instead of a diamond, the star’s silver band is decorated with two skeleton hands forming a heart.

Amy Slaton on 1000-lb Sisters Season 7. (TLC)

We had previously heard that both Amy and Tammy Slaton were engaged. Sounds like at least one half of that rumor has now been verified.

“He said something about, ‘My love for you is crazy, it’s scary how compatible we are,’ ” Slaton now recalls of Lovvorn’s proposal. “Just like [how] our matching tattoos say, ‘Scary love.'”

Even scarier? To some, at least? Including Tammy, according to Amy?

The couple will be getting married in the very near future.

Amy Slaton should be so proud of all the weight she has lost. (TLC)

Slaton tells People that she’s excited that her engagement “will be over with soon.”

She and her fiancé are already planning their “small, quaint” wedding and apparently have both “always wanted to get married on Halloween,” although they are “still figuring out the wedding party situation,” and “need to find a venue, dress, flowers, pretty much everything!”

Amy is very optimistic, though.

“I’ll be able to call him my husband and get to spend the rest of my life with him,” she says. “Our engagement life may be short, but our marriage will last an eternity!”

Amy Slaton during a scene from 1000-Lb Sisters. (TLC)

Amy finalized her divorce from Michael Halterman in the fall of 2023.

Former high school sweethearts, the ex-spouses share two young sons and were married for about four years… but insiders indicated two years ago that the addition of these kids sadly screwed with their romantic dynamic.

On an episode of 1000-Lb Sisters that aired in February 2023, for example, fans were given a glimpse of where things had gone wrong between the spouses, as Michael sat around drinking while Amy was left to care for the aforementioned toddlers.

“You’re not supposed to be doing this sh-t by yourself,” sister Amanda said to Amy while offering assistance at the time.

“You are married and have a husband, and he is supposed to be being a dad too.”

Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton on Season 5 of their reality program. (TLC)

Slaton and Lovvorn met at a concert in the park… with the former saying the latter was “the one” when he met her sons Gage Deon, 4, and Glenn Allen, 2.

“They just took to him naturally, he just fit perfectly in our family,” Slaton says. “He fits perfectly in the life I’ve always wanted.”

Describing her future husband as “patient and understanding and really has a heart of gold,” Amy concluded to People:

“He promised me 55 years; he’ll be 106 when he dies!”