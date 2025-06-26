Stassi Schroeder Slams ‘Vanderpump’ Spinoff ‘The Valley’ as …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Bravo’s The Valley has endured a significant drop in viewership in its second season.

And one former fan might have figured out the problem.

As you’re probably aware, Stassi Schroeder starred in Valley predecessor Vanderpump Rules but declined an offer to appear on the spinoff.

In a new interview she revealed that not only does she stand by the decision, she doesn’t even watch her former co-stars on The Valley. At least not anymore …

Stassi Schroeder visits the SiriusXM Studios on January 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Stassi says ‘The Valley’ gives her the ick

Earlier this week, Stassi appeared on the “Disrespectfully” podcast, hosted by fellow Vanderpump alums Katie Maloney and Dayna Kathan.

Yes, Kathan was only on the show for one season, but once you’re a SURver, you’re a SURver for life!

Anyway, at one point in the conversation, Stassi was asked for her opinion on The Valley, and it turns out she’s aggressively not a fan:

“I think I saw the first two or three episodes this season and I’m like, this is so f–king dark and it’s not even interesting enough to balance the darkness,” Schroeder said, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Stassi Schroeder Clark celebrates the release of her new book “YOU CAN’T HAVE IT ALL: The Basic B*tch Guide To Taking The Pressure Off” at Barnes & Noble The Grove on September 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

“I’m just like, this is making me feel uncomfortable, it’s making me feel icky,” she added.

Stassi went on to say that the show is often so dark that she felt it might have been negatively impacting her mental health.

“Like, I need to tap out, otherwise I’m going to have to talk to my therapist about what it all means,” she told the hosts.

“I’m like, ‘Oh, you guys don’t give a f–k about each other.'”

Stassi Schroeder visits the SiriusXM Studios on January 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Yes, the cast of Vanderpump wasn’t exactly known for their moral rectitude, but at least they demonstrated a sort of perverse loyalty to their friend group.

As many The Valley viewers have noted, the cast of that show often seems as though they were randomly selected to co-star on a reality series, and they decided on day one that they don’t like each other.

“It just seems that, like, everyone’s just willing to throw each other under the bus and say horrific things,” Katie noted, adding, “And everyone wants to be the morally superior one.

A very dry ‘Valley’

All of these complaints might explain why ratings for the show have fallen off a cliff in recent weeks.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright appear on an episode of the Bravo series ‘The Valley.’ (Bravo)

Reality Tea notes that Season 1 averaged around 651,000 viewers per episode.

The Season Two premiere raked in only 487,000, and the numbers got worse from there, with episode two of Season Two drawing just 423,000.

We don’t have all of the numbers for more recent weeks yet, but if those trends continue, not even Jax and Brittany’s bonkers divorce drama will be able to save this show from the chopping block.