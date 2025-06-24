Justin & Hailey Bieber ‘Struggling’ After His Many Outbursts [Report]

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Justin and Hailey Bieber are reportedly “struggling” to keep their relationship intact.

And, even going purely from their own public actions, it’s no mystery why.

Justin has been lashing out in anger and cutting off friendships and disavowing his own brand. He’s allegedly in a cult.

Most assume that his emotional maturity issues are even worse behind closed doors. And that means that this is Hailey’s burden. How long can their marriage last?

Snger-songwriter Justin Bieber and his wife US model Hailey Bieber watch Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024.

Are Justin and Hailey Bieber okay?

According to a new report by Entertainment Tonight, Justin and Hailey Bieber are “struggling” to remain married.

This isn’t only about rumors surrounding the couple.

Though, as we all know, sometimes rumors about romance troubles can be a self-fulfilling prophecy for celebrities.

The inside source shared that Justin has felt “irritated” by Hailey.

Given his recent outbursts, it sounds like it might be easier to list the things that haven’t “irritated” the irritable singer.

According to the insider, Justin “feels like Hailey can be superficial about the way their relationship looks in the public eye.”

In other words, it sounds like Hailey cares about how people perceive their marriage.

Justin, meanwhile, doesn’t seem capable of caring what people think of their marriage, his unhinged rants, or anything at all.

The source added: “Justin’s lack of motivation has been upsetting for [Hailey].”

Hailey Bieber, Founder & Creative Director, Rhode, speaks during at the "Connection in the Age of Disruption" discussion during The Business of Beauty Global Forum 2025 presented by The Business of Fashion at Stanly Ranch on June 10, 2025.

‘Struggling’ doesn’t mean that they want a divorce

To be clear, the report affirms that both Justin and Hailey Bieber want to remain married. They want to be each other’s happily ever afters.

However, the source admitted that things as they stand are “not good.”

It doesn’t sound like things will magically improve on their own, either.

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber (L) and US model Hailey Bieber arrive for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022.

On social media and in public, Justin has displayed worrisome behavior.

There is a difference between dancing like no one is watching and simply saying or doing whatever comes to mind, no matter who expresses concern — or even to spite the people who love you.

The latter is a behavioral problem.

It is also no secret that Justin has insulted Hailey. This isn’t just in reports — Justin has openly admitted to saying hurtful things to his wife.

Hailey Bieber attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025.

Poor Hailey deserves better

Over the years, there has been a lot of hype — but little substance — about a supposed feud between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber after the latter married Justin.

Though Selena’s most infamous ex is Hailey’s husband, most understand that Selena dodged a bullet — only for Hailey to catch a stray, so to speak.

Despite that, Selena seems to cheer for Hailey. That’s good.

Between her 10-month-old baby and her manchild of a husband, Hailey deserves all of the support that she can get right now.