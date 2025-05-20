Justin Bieber Confesses to Insulting Hailey, Begs Her Forgiveness After She Proves Him …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Justin Bieber is admitting that he was wrong.

Hailey has graced the cover of Vogue, giving an in depth interview about her life as a new mom in the spotlight.

As it turns out, this reminds Justin of a “huge fight” that the two once had.

At that time, he says, he insulted her. He’s asking her forgiveness — especially after she’s made him eat his words.

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber and his wife model Hailey Bieber watch Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Justin Bieber now regrets taunting his beautiful wife

On Tuesday, May 20, Justin Bieber took to Instagram to boost wife Hailey Bieber’s Vogue cover … and to confess to not having been the best partner to her.

“Yo this reminds me,” he prefaced his caption.

“When Hailey and I got into a huge fight,” Justin admitted, “I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue.”



In his May 20, 2025 Instagram caption, Justin Bieber confessed to once taunting his wife that she would “never” make the cover of Vogue. In addition to eating his words, he is begging for her forgiveness. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“Yikes I know,” Justin acknowledged. “So mean.”

Showing a level of introspection, he offered: “For some reason because I felt so disrespected I thought I gotta get even.”

That is not an uncommon attitude.

It is also not a healthy attitude to have in a romantic relationship, let alone a marriage. (It is unclear when, exactly, he made this inaccurate prediction)

Hailey Bieber attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 11, 2025. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

‘We’re honestly just prolonging what we really want’

Justin, who is 31 years old, opined: “I think as we mature we realize that we’re not helping anything by getting even.”

True! Also, we’d like to point out that “getting even” should especially not be on the menu when you’re talking about your actual human spouse.

He then continued:

“We’re honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection.”

“So baby,” Justin wrote, clearly addressing Hailey in the second person. “[You] already know.”

He asked: “But forgive me for saying [you] wouldn’t get a vogue cover [because] clearly i was sadly mistaken”

To be clear, we believe that the sadly is that he said this in the first place.

Justin Bieber is not sad that his gorgeous wife is on a magazine cover.

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber and model Hailey Bieber arrive for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. (Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Is the Bieber marriage okay?

It sounds like Justin taunted his wife as described a long time ago — perhaps years in the past. If so, it likely has very little to do with whatever the state of their marriage is today.

Emotional maturity is a must-have for may aspects of existence, including (and especially) relationships.

If someone cries easily, that’s probably fine. If they lash out when they “feel disrespected,” they need to work on that. Having feelings isn’t harmful unless you make it someone else’s problem.

Justin and Hailey can be a picture-perfect couple and go on as many hockey dates as they like. If they don’t have mutual respect and the emotional maturity to express that, it won’t do them any good.

All of this is likely to add fuel to the fire of marital disagreements and criticism of Bieber’s recent posts.

Some of the criticism about his behavior and social media activity has been very valid!

But, as you can see above, sometimes it’s just a very young “fan” who seems perplexed that a 30-something dad might have thinning hair.

When it comes to critiques of the Biebs, we need to consider the source.