Did Sydney Sweeney Double Down on ‘MAGA Barbie’ Image By Blasting Dems as …

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Sydney Sweeney is no stranger to controversy.

And even though she’s mostly steered clear of offering direct comment about current events, Sydney’s political beliefs have become a frequent topic of discussion.

Both fans and critics believe that Sydney has expressed her views in subtle, coded ways — which is one reason that the latest episode of Euphoria has sparked such intense debate.

Sydney Sweeney as Cassie on HBO’s Euphoria. (HBO/YouTube)

As we previously discussed, in the show’s third season, Sydney’s storyline has mostly revolved around her character’s OnlyFans page, as Cassie attempts to gain financial independence following her brief marriage to Nate.

Under the tutelage of her friend and manager Maddie, Cassie has increased her following both through increasingly edgy adult content and by spouting pro-male talking points on political podcasts.

“I just feel like American men have been treated like second-class citizens,” she said during a montage on Sunday night’s episode.

“Why is it that women hate men these days?” one host asks, prompting Cassie to reply:

“Well, in the past, men used to be hunters and gatherers and protectors, but now they’re being forced to walk around on their tippy toes.

“I mean, it’s not natural. Men should be free. They should be able to speak their mind and voice their desires.”

“Oh, you think they’re being too restricted by society?” a different host asks.

“Yes! Like if a man today were to say that he wants a girlfriend who could cook or clean, he might as well be screaming the N-word,” Cassie replies.

When a third host says, “Well, you sound like a Democrat,” Cassie replies, “I’m not r—rded.”

Now, it’s important to bear in mind that Sydney is an actress playing a character.

And while Cassie might genuinely subscribe to the beliefs she expresses, it’s equally possible that she’s merely regurgitating manosphere views in order to drum up more subscribers.

Regardless, a surprising number of viewers took the view that the scene was inspired by Sydney’s real-life worldview.

“Sydney Sweeney officially came out as MAGA ON Euphoria tonight,” one viewer wrote on X (formerly Twitter), according to Radar Online.

“Either they wrote this to adapt to Sydney Sweeney, or she was doing an Emmy-worthy method acting long con for the past two years,” another added.

“What if Sydney Sweeney was method acting this whole time, pretending to be MAGA and doing a whole conservative grift to tease Cassie’s arc on the new season,” a third remarked.

Perhaps the writers drew inspiration from Sydney’s American Eagle controversy, or the fact that she’s a registered Republican.

But given the production time on these shows, the script was probably written before those developments, meaning that any overlap in Sydney and Cassie’s politics is strictly coincidental.