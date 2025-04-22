Justin Bieber Is In a CULT, Believes Former Friend

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Justin Bieber may be in a cult, according to one of his own longtime friends.

Earlier this month, the seemingly troubled singer posted an unhinged video, going scorched earth on his own fashion brand.

An alarming new report details that his falling out with the brand’s co-creator was about more than just business.

Bieber’s current house of worship may have driven a wedge between longtime buddies. Is it a cult? Is Bieber okay?

Is Justin Bieber in a cult?

Ryan Good is the co-founder and creative director of Drew House, the fashion brand that was — until very recently — aligned with Justin Bieber.

The two created Drew House together, launching it in January of 2019.

Bieber’s bizarre post disavowed the brand, alongside one of those repulsive genAI videos — showing the singer using arson to destroy Drew House swag and then watching the blaze with his family.

On Tuesday, April 22, TMZ reported that Good believes that Justin Bieber is in a cult.

According to what insiders say of Good, he and Bieber have not spoken in over a year. And it sounds like he’s not the only one who’s no longer in the singer’s social circle.

Good apparently has concerns about Judah Smith, the pastor at Churchome in Beverly Hills. And, the report notes, Good once attended that house of worship.

Why did he worry that it’s a cult?

In the report, TMZ shared that Good left Churchome once he became concerned about Smith and the environment that he experienced.

This departure, however, was “a big factor in their separation” in why Good and Bieber clashed.

Another reported issue was that Bieber made Smith a board member at Drew House. This happened even amidst existing tensions with Good. The sources acknowledged that this was a “weird” move, one compounded because Smith is not a businessman.

Good once worked as Bieber’s road manager. Now, the report says, he feels “worried” about the singer.

Clearly, Bieber disavowing the brand with a ‘don’t waste your money on Drew House” message has not reduced those concerns.

There are fair questions about the timeline of this alleged breakdown in the friendship. Bieber has not explained himself about his alarming meltdown, and we haven’t heard Good explain any of this directly.

Could he be in a cult?

We do not claim to know the inner workings of Churchome. That sounds like the subject of a future documentary.

However, Justin Bieber’s parents and his meteoric rise to fame as a teen both make him potentially extremely vulnerable to pernicious influences. His years at the controversial Hillsong Megachurch that infamously catered to celebrities and to Bieber specifically point to that, some would argue.

So, is it conceivable that the Biebs is in a cult? Absolutely. Is he? We sure don’t know. (And we hope not)