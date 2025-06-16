Justin Bieber Embraces ‘Anger’ in Bitter Breakup Texts

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Justin Bieber isn’t just embracing his anger — he’s justifying it, and letting his temper end friendships.

The singer has lashed out at photographers and posted weird, incendiary videos to social media.

While it seems that Hailey bears the brunt of his emotional immaturity sometimes, we’re now seeing that his friends also experience Justin’s dark side.

The source? Screenshots of a conversation — one that Justin himself posted. But … is he the good guy in this convo?

Singer Justin Bieber attends a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on March 03, 2022. (Photo Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Justin Bieber is angry

Late on Sunday, June 15, Justin Bieber took to Instagram to post screenshots of breakup texts.

This isn’t the end of his marriage to Hailey. Rather, it looks like the end of a friendship.

“I will never suppress my emotions for someone,” began the screenshot — apparently showing Justin’s words to a now-former friend.

In the first of three screenshots, Justin Bieber shows himself seeming to lash out at a former friend. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“Conflict is part of relationship,” Justin then claimed. He’s partially right, there.

The singer then boldly asserted: “If you don’t like my anger you don’t like me.”

That is, for many, an alarming statement.

“My anger is a response to pain I have been through,” Justin wrote. “Asking a traumatized person not to be traumatized is simply mean.”

In the second of three screenshots that Justin Bieber shared, the slightest pushback from a friend prompted him to end a friendship. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Bieber’s friend tried to be understanding (but it didn’t work)

“I’m not used to someone lashing out at me,” the unidentified second person replied. “It’s not that I don’t see and feel your anger.”

For most, that would be the compassionate olive branch that they need to hear.

For Justin Bieber, it was the final straw.

“Ouch. This friendship is officially over,” Justin declared. “I will never accept a man calling my anger lashing out.”

Justin did write that he had enjoyed the “short-lived relationship.” He then began to level insults at the other person.

“I wasn’t kidding when I told you I didn’t need you as a friend,” he spat.

He added that he has plenty of “good friends who will respect my boundaries.”

Justin taunted: “This confirms you were the p–sy I always thought you were.”

Justin Bieber performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022. (Photo Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Why did he share this publicly?

Replies varied considerably. Some commenters cheered for Justin, while others urged the singer to consider that trauma explains anger but does not excuse it when adults have outbursts.

90 Day Fiance alum Jess Caroline simply wrote a prediction that Justin will delete the post.

Time may prove her right.

To be blunt, it’s weird that Justin uploaded these in the first place. Does he believe that they vindicate him?

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. (Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Ultimately, we do not know what transpired to end this fractured friendship.

However, given the toxic contents of the screenshots, it does seem likely that Justin’s obvious emotional immaturity is sabotaging him socially.

Now, we see how he seems to be justifying it to himself.

We hope that Justin can get real help soon, as many fans worry that he surrounds himself with enablers and opportunists.

And that when someone actually pushes back, he explodes at them — just like in these unhinged texts. That is not a healthy way for a grown man in his 30s, a father, to live his life.