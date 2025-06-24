Mick Ralphs Cause of Death: Bad Company, Mott the Hoople Founding Member Passes Away

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We have sad news to report from the world of music today:

Rock legend Mick Ralphs has passed away at the age of 81.

News of Ralphs’ death comes to us courtesy of a heartfelt statement from his close friend and former bandmate, Paul Rodgers:

Mick Ralph attends the Classic Rock Roll of Honour at The Roundhouse on November 13, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images)

Mick Ralphs’ death comes just days before Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction

“Our Mick has passed, my heart just hit the ground,” Bad Company singer Rodgers said in a statement, according to the Associated Press.

“He has left us with exceptional songs and memories. He was my friend, my songwriting partner, an amazing and versatile guitarist who had the greatest sense of humour.”

After exiting their respective previous bands amid creative differences, Ralphs and Rodgers formed Bad Company together in 1973.

Ralphs’ death comes just months before the band was set to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Mick Ralphs and Martin Chambers from rock group Mott the Hoople with their Comeback award during the Classic Rock Roll Of Honour Awards at the Park Lane Hotel on November 2, 2009 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Mick Ralphs’ death likely stemmed from 2016 stroke

While Ralphs’ death has been devastating for music fans around the world, it seems that it did not come as a total shock to his friends and family.

In 2016, Ralphs suffered a stroke just days after performing with Bad Company at London’s O2 Arena.

It would prove to be his final performance, as the stroke left him bedridden for the rest of his days.

Though he was reportedly able to communicate with loved ones in his final years, playing the guitar — the activity that brought so much joy and meaning to his life — was no longer possible.

English guitarist and songwriter Mick Ralphs, co-founder of supergroup Bad Company, UK, 12th November 1974. (Photo by Victor Blackman/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

An epic career comes to a close

Though Ralphs found early success with Mott the Hoople and the band’s David Bowie-penned hit “All the Young Dudes” it was with Bad Company that he would create his most famous work.

Ralphs wrote or co-wrote such hits as “Can’t Get Enough” and “Feel Like Makin’ Love,” which remain popular fifty years later.

His death has sent shockwaves through the rock music community, with thousands of fans rushing to social media to pay tribute to this one-of-a-kind talent.

Our thoughts go out to Mick Ralphs’ loved ones during this enormously difficult time.