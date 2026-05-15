Taylor Frankie Paul Blames Herself for Not Leaving Dakota Mortensen Sooner, Says He Made …

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Taylor Frankie Paul is set to return to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives despite a tumultuous news cycle and some fallen friendships.

After everything that the public has learned, Dakota Mortensen will not be joining her.

Thinking back on her relationship, she accuses him of gaslighting her — but still blames herself for not leaving him sooner.

Her reflections are really resonating with commenters, many of whom find her story chillingly familiar to their own.

Taylor Frankie Paul attends Hulu’s Get Real House at Casa Lago on April 22, 2025. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

‘You don’t even realize … what’s happening psychologically for a long time’

In a lengthy Instagram post, Taylor says that she blames herself for not leaving her toxic and abusive relationship with Dakota Mortensen much sooner.

She and Dakota share a child, 2-year-old Ever.

Taylor admits to having kept quiet about many of her private struggles.

This, she says, is how Dakota was able to take “advantage” of her situation and continue to allegedly mistreat her.

“What people aren’t understanding is you don’t even realize you’re in it and what’s happening psychologically for a long time,” Taylor wrote.

In this lengthy text post to Instagram, Taylor Frankie Paul expressed her feelings after reflecting upon her erstwhile toxic relationship. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“You solely believe you’re the only insane one,” Taylor said, speaking from experience.

She explained that this is “because they twist everything that you eventually feel insane.”

Taylor went on to alleged that Dakota had been “gaslighting” her into staying with him.

She expressed that it feels “twisted” that this went on for so long, again blaming herself.

Some folks use gaslighting when they really mean lying, particularly in a political sense. But actual gaslighting can and does take place within abusive relationships.

Eventually, of course, the relationship did end

Taylor wrote that, when she finally left Dakota, she was “manipulated,” then “threatened,” then “physically hurt.”

And that was not the end of it.

She had the police called on her. A years-old video was released in an attempt to sabotage her relationship and personal success as The Bachelorette.

She lost her friends. Her reality TV series went on hiatus for over a month.

And Taylor has also ended up in court, fighting desperately for custody of Ever.

In the caption of her post, Taylor Frankie Paul had still more to say. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“The difference between us, my love was real for him without gaining anything, and people know that,” Taylor wrote about her ex.

She admitted that she is “not sure it was the same in return.”

Taylor went on to characterize that she and Dakota are “both in the wrong” in multiple ways, but she’s calling him out for trying to take her child from her on top of everything else.

She also addressed her recent rift with Mikayla Matthews. And no, it isn’t to apologize.

“She can go kick rocks instead of kicking me right now,” Taylor announced.