Justin Bieber Rambles About Fishing, God’s Plan, People-Pleasing in Strange New Post

Justin Bieber seems to be going through it.

His latest worrisome update to fans rambles about faith, honor, integrity, fishing, purpose, and pleasing.

Everyone is entitled to ramble from time to time. Anyone in the world can post something that doesn’t make sense — most of us just don’t have nearly 300 million followers who see it.

But the pattern to Justin’s behavior on and off social media is worrying fans.

In a now-deleted 13-page Instagram slideshow, Justin Bieber used a face filter that distorts his features. One might compare the results to the “Crazy Craving” Honeycombs mascot.

Playing around with face filters might be a super Boomer thing to be doing in 2025, but that’s not the issue. Not really.

His rambling post began with talking about a fishing trip to Alaska when he was younger.

After boasting about his alleged haul, he pivots to another topic.

Bieber is pretty famously a devout Christian.

He expressed this during the rambling post, citing a belief that God has a plan for him and that, one day, everything will work out well.

That is not his exact turn of phrase.

Bieber used the term “Gucci” to mean “good,” in this instance.

Additionally, Justin Bieber spoke about being there for those who need him.

He went on to claim that honor and integrity guide his life and give him purpose.

Bieber acknowledges that he has a desire to please.

Even if he is not accomplishing that through erratic social media posts.

All of this comes on the heels of his extremely off-putting post on Sunday, May 11. “Love you moms,” he wrote at the time, “but Mother’s Day sucks ass.”

There are many people with mothers who are dead or terrible (or both!) or otherwise special circumstances where Mother’s Day is a painful day.

Disliking the holiday is fine.

But it is unclear why Bieber specifically said this so publicly on his wife’s very first Mother’s Day as a mom. (Poor Hailey!)

What was that video about?

Many people just post rambling videos about what their days are about. When it comes to celebrities, people will pay to hear them ramble.

That’s what a huge chunk of Cameo videos are — a famous person running out the clock while talking to a stranger.

But Bieber’s video fits into a long series of odd, unfiltered posts that suggest that his behavior is spiraling.

In a vacuum, this silly and now-deleted post could have just been the singer experimenting with a silly filter to modify his face and voice.

As for why he chose to post it? Either he is enjoying the negative attention or he is simply exercising poor judgment.