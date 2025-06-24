Amber Portwood: I Have a New Boyfriend!!!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Amber Portwood has taken at least a slight break from trashing her former Teen Mom castmates in order to make an announcement:

She’s in love!

Or at least in lust.

Or at least in a relationship with an unnamed new boyfriend.

Amber Portwood on an episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. (Image Credit: MTV)

Engaging with her fans late last week on social media, Portwood opened up about this romance for the first time, referring to it as a “good thing.”

“He’s had a job for twenty-something years — the same exact job,” Portwood said of this fella, adding that he has “mountain” accent “because he’s from North Carolina.”

This lover is also “super sweet to me,” Portwood said.

Amber, as celebrity gossip fans know well at this point, has had quite the history with men and various relationships.

Amber Portwood attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Just about a year ago, her then-fiance actually went missing after he and Portwood got into an argument at the latter’s brother’s wedding.

“This is a huge deal, his parents, everybody is very worried. I am worried,” the 34-year old said in a YouTube stream on June 11.

“There was not a big blowout fight or anything like that. He is a missing person right now.”

A short time after Portwood made this frightening development public, a spokesperson for the Bryson City Police Department in North Carolina explained “Gary was seen on camera in a Verizon store in Oklahoma” and was then seen “headed toward New Mexico when the tag readers picked up his car there.”

Police eventually shared via Facebook that Gary had been “located” and the case had been “closed,” although no further details were revealed at the time.

Amber Portwood has an unusual look on her face in this scene from a Teen Mom episode. (Image Credit: MTV)

Over the years, Portwood has been engaged four times to three different men.

Prior to saying yes to the aforementioned fiance, Amber was engaged to her daughter Leah’s father, Gary Shirley, on two different occasions… and was also engaged to ex Matt Baier.

Could a potential walk down the aisle be in Portwood’s future with this brand new boyfriend?

She did not say anything in her latest back-and-forth online.

But we’re gonna take a wild guess and say she never ends up there even if a certain question is popped at any point down the line.