Selena Gomez Supports Hailey Bieber After Justin’s Insults

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Selena Gomez dodged a bullet that Hailey Bieber took squarely in the chest seven months later.

Metaphorically speaking, of course.

Following Hailey’s gorgeous Vogue cover, Justin confessed to insulting his wife in a moment of anger.

Now, Selena is stepping up and quietly showing support for poor Hailey.

Singer and actress Selena Gomez attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025. (Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Selena Gomez quietly supports Hailey Bieber

Earlier this week, Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Skin Instagram account shared a post of Hailey with the brand’s glazing milk (not a euphemism) while plugging that their products will be sold at Sephora.

By itself, the post is not particularly remarkable.

It’s just a product update from a beauty brand, featuring a beautiful model who happens to be the owner and founder.

What makes the post remarkable is who responded to it, and how.

Selena Gomez, the most followed woman on all of Instagram, tapped “like” on the Hailey Bieber brand update.

Many of us hit “like” without thinking about it.

Though it is not innocuous (every “like” feeds algorithms more information about our preferences), usually the worst that happens is that a friend roasts us or we show ourselves as being a little too thirsty.

Selena is perfectly aware that people — millions of people — will see which posts she has liked. This was a public show of support for Hailey’s brand.

Many assume that it is also a public show of support for Hailey herself.

Hailey Bieber attends the 2025 Met Gala without her husband on May 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Why the timing of this seems to matter

On Tuesday, May 20, Justin took to his own Instagram to show off Hailey Bieber’s Vogue cover.

At the same time, for reasons that perhaps only he can understand, he decided to share an anecdote of when he had insulted his wife.

“Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight. I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue,” Justin confessed.

“Yikes I know, so mean.”

In his May 20, 2025 Instagram caption, Justin Bieber confessed to once taunting his wife that she would “never” make the cover of Vogue. In addition to eating his words, he is begging for her forgiveness. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“For some reason, because I felt so disrespected, I thought I gotta get even,” Justin offered as his only explanation. (Just a reminder, he is a grown man)

He then asked Hailey to “forgive him” because “clearly I was sadly mistaken.”

Hours after posting that, Justin deleted the caption and replaced it with a string of emojis.

Selena Gomez attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Poor Hailey

Upon seeing that Selena Gomez had given a “like” to Hailey Bieber’s brand update, commenters poured in.

“Not Selena being more supportive towards hb than her own husband,” one remarked. Selena is living her best life and has her act together, and surely knows what life would be like if she’d ended up Justin’s wife.

Contrary to rumors, Selena has never seemed to have an actual beef with Hailey.

If anything, many people pity Hailey, because Justin married her only 7 months after his final breakup with Selena.

That has to weigh on her mind. Poor Hailey.