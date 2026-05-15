Al Robertson: ‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Opens Up About Wife’s Affair, Says …

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Duck Dynasty became a reality TV sensation primarily because it appealed to a conservative, Christian audience who prided themselves on their old-school values.

So some of the Duck diehards might not be too crazy about Al Robertson’s latest message — namely, that if your wife has an affair, you should forgive her.

Yes, Al — who is the eldest son of late Duck Dynasty patriarch Phil Robertson — is getting candid about his marriage to wife Lisa Robertson, as well as her infidelity.

TV Personalities Lisa and Al Robertson arrive at “The Song” Movie premier at Franklin Theatre on September 19, 2014 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for City On A Hill)

The couple is revisiting their difficult past in a new Lifetime movie, Faith & Forgiveness, which explores how Lisa became involved in an extramarital relationship roughly 15 years into their marriage — and how the pair ultimately found a way forward through religion.

Speaking to Fox News, Al explained why he believes betrayal does not automatically have to mean divorce.

“When unfaithfulness happens in a marriage, so many times, that’s the end of it, but it doesn’t have to be,” Robertson said. “Everything can be worked through.”

That perspective, he admitted, came in part from recognizing his own shortcomings.

“I think the reason I was willing to fight for my marriage was that I had made a lot of mistakes on my own,” he shared.

“When I first met Lisa, she was actually a good girl, who had experienced some hard things in her life up until that point, but really was looking for what she called her ‘knight in shining armor,’ someone to take her hand and lead her out of some things. And I just wasn’t that guy in the early years.”

The couple’s story stretches back decades.

As they explained to Fox News, Al and Lisa first met as teenagers in a McDonald’s parking lot in West Monroe, Louisiana, eventually marrying in 1984 after an on-and-off relationship.

After welcoming two daughters, Al served as a pastor while Lisa reportedly struggled with loneliness and isolation during stretches when he was away.

Now, rather than hiding from that painful chapter, the couple is choosing to share it publicly in hopes of helping others facing similar struggles.

And while not every relationship survives betrayal, Al says he hopes their story serves as proof that some marriages can recover.

We’ll see how receptive his audience is to this new level of candor.