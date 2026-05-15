Angelina Pivarnick is PREGNANT, Celebrates on ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’

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It may be the end of an era for Jersey Shore Family Vacation, but it’s full of new beginnings.

Angelina Pivarnick is pregnant!

The longtime reality TV personality has opened up in the past about her desire to conceive.

Now, she has her wish — and is celebrating!

Shocked and delighted, Angelina Pivarnick holds a (positive) pregnancy test on ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Season 2, Episode 9. (Image Credit: MTV)

She’s pregnant!

On the Thursday, May 14 episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Angelina shared the news.

She also — at least, as far as the reality TV footage shows us — only learned the news herself.

Season 9, Episode 2 showed Angelina holding up one positive pregnancy test at first.

She expressed her shock to producers and to castmate Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola.

“There’s no way that it just happened naturally,” she expressed in disbelief. (Angelina turns 40 next month.)

False positive pregnancy tests do exist. Angelina Pivarnick wanted to be positive about the positive results. (Image Credit: MTV)

“There’s no sperm donor now,” Angelina explained. Notably, she also took repeated tests, just to make sure.

“I did not think I was able to get pregnant,” she expressed. “But wow, I’m … pregnant.”

Angelina gushed: “This could be a great thing. This could be my fairy tale, my path, my baby.”

Sammi expressed her joy at her friend’s happy news.

“I got chills,” she told Angelina. “I’m gonna cry for you.”

Delighted, Angelina Pivarnick tells the viewers of ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ that she is pregnant. (Image Credit: MTV)

She called John Doe-Nor

Angelina did not choose to identify her partner.

The episode identified “John Doe-Nor,” which is a cute pun and not a real human name.

We did, however, get to watch as Angelina made the call.

“So I have some news for you. I am officially, definitely pregnant,” she shared.

Angelina gushed: “We’re having a baby!”

On ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Season 9, Episode 2, Angelina Pivarnick called her partner to break the news. (Image Credit: MTV)

During the Season 9 premiere just one week earlier, Angelina had opened up about her struggles to conceive.

She told Sammi and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi that she had a “vial of sperm” in her refrigerator.

(Angelina later shared that she was joking about that, and about hooking up with multiple men in the hopes of one of them fulfilling her dream.)

A few years ago, she jokingly asked Vinny Guadgnino for his sperm — albeit indirectly. Fortunately, he is not the father.

Some of us have seen too much Jersey Shore to recommend any of those guys as donors. No offense.

Happy for Angelina, though!