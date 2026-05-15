Kim Mathers: Eminem’s Ex-Wife Arrested For DUI Just Days After Court Appearance For …

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If you’re a longtime Eminem fan, then you’re probably aware of his troubled ex-wife, Kim Mathers.

Em and Kim’s troubled relationship inspired many of his early hits, but the story seemed to come to an unexpectedly happy ending when he got sober, and the two of them worked out an amicable co-parenting relationship.

But Kim has now had two major brushes with the law in the past three months, so clearly her troubles didn’t subside when her ex’s did.

Kimberly Mathers, Eminem’s ex-wife, appears before Judge Ed Servito in Macomb Count Circuit Court for violating her probation on drug charges February 12, 2004 in Mt. Clemens, Michigan. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

According to a new report from TMZ, Kim was arrested and booked on a suspected DUI charge at Macomb County Jail in Mt. Clemens, Michigan earlier this week.

Kim allegedly struck another car while driving in the 21 Mile Zone near Detroit at around 9:20 pm on Wednesday.

The arrest came just two days after Kim pleaded no contest to two misdemeanors connected to a previous crash.

Sadly, Kim has a history of driving while intoxicated.

Mathers has attempted suicide on multiple occasions, and at least one of those attempts involved getting behind the wheel while drunk.

It does not appear that Kim was attempting to harm herself or anyone else on this occasion.

Kim was already facing charges of impaired driving and failure to report an accident from her previous crash.

Police say Kim took off after she crashed into a parked car on her street while taking her son, Parker, and his friends shopping.

She allegedly fled to her home and crashed into her garage door upon arrival. Video from the arrest shows Kim taking a breathalyzer, and cops say they found soda bottles spiked with liquor in her car.

She’s scheduled to be sentenced in June. TMZ reports that Kim has been released following her latest arrest.

Kim and Eminem were married from 1999 to 2001. They briefly remarried in 2006 before divorcing for good.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.