Justin Bieber BLASTS Own Clothing Brand in Bizarre, Incendiary Post

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Justin Bieber feels very, very free to express himself.

Many believe that his public outbursts and other behavioral red flags are all part of a cry for help.

His latest incident involves denouncing a brand that he helped create, complete with a bizarre and incendiary video.

Fans are scratching their heads, puzzled over the falling out. But no matter what went into this, his juvenile reaction is worrying the people who care about him.

Singer Justin Bieber performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022. (Photo Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Justin Bieber is done with the clothing line that he founded

On Thursday, April 10, Justin Bieber took to his Instagram Story to post a since-deleted disavowal of a previous brand connection.

“I Justin Bieber am no longer involved in this brand,” the post read.

The text is atop a screenshot of Drew House fashion’s own Instagram account.

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. (Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

“Drew House doesn’t represent me or my family or life,” Bieber then wrote.

His strongly-worded post was more than merely cutting ties. He went fully scorched earth.

“If you’re rocking with me the human Justin Bieber,” he told his fans, “don’t waste your money on Drew House.”

In a strongly-worded post, Justin Bieber disavowed a fashion brand that he helped to create. (Image Credit: Instagram)

He wasn’t done

For whatever reason, the next day, Bieber also shared one of those grotesque AI gen videos.

While many would not choose to watch a video that no actual person bothered to make, this one depicts a facsimile of the Biebs lighting fire to a house full of Drew House merch.

The video ends with a depiction of the singer joining wife Hailey Bieber and infant son Jack in front of the blaze. Deeply weird.

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber performs onstage during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

We suppose that we can add “you might post an unhinged video that alarms your hundreds of millions of followers” to the long, long list of why no one should employ tech that contributes nothing but harm.

Because this is not the Biebs’ first social media “outburst” in recent months.

Amidst reports of worrisome behavior, he has seemed to mock concerned fans online.

Additionally, Bieber has had real life outbursts, such as when he went off on photographers earlier this week. Even if his feelings were justified, his public, messy rant was a huge red flag.

Singer Justin Bieber attends Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022. (Photo Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

We have no idea what his beef with Drew House is

Justin Bieber launched the casual brand — and it’s emblematic yellow smiley face — with former stylist Ryan Good back in 2019.

Sometimes, famous people end brand endorsements. It’s another thing altogether when they cut ties with a brand that they helped to create.

Most would have simply explained why they are cutting ties, if they made a comment at all. Bieber’s post feels more like a tantrum, which is inappropriate for a grown man in his 30s.

We hope that he’s okay.