Hailey & Justin Bieber: Eager to Birth a Bunch More Baby Biebers?

Hailey and Justin Bieber have a not-quite-10-month-old son.

Are they planning on growing their little family any further?

Now that Hailey’s essentially a billionaire, they can more than afford it. But the couple have had obvious ups and downs.

What does the future hold for the Biebers?

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber watch Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Justin and Hailey Bieber already have one baby

In late August of 2024, Justin and Hailey Bieber welcomed their first child, Jack Blues Bieber.

The first-time parents seem to have struggled a bit since his birth.

Hailey has objected to “blind item” stories on social media.

And Justin has seemingly acted out in person and in social media posts.

Hailey Bieber attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

According to a new report by Life & Style, Justin and Hailey are already talking about Baby Number 2.

“Hailey had a pretty traumatic birth experience,” the inside source began.

“But,” the insider continued, “that hasn’t stopped her from wanting more kids.”

Hailey and Justin reportedly ‘talk all the time’ about more kids

“She absolutely adores being a mom,” the source affirmed of Hailey Bieber.

“She and Justin talk all the time about having a big family,” the insider then dished.

“They’ve always been on the same page about that,” the source illuminated.

“And becoming parents has only made them more sure that this is the path they are meant to walk together.”

Justin Bieber skates in warmups prior to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game on February 03, 2024. (Photo Credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

“Hailey insists that all the gossip and judgements about their marriage being in trouble is way off the mark,” the insider continued.

“Sure, they have their struggles and disagreements, but what couple doesn’t?”

According to the source: “Hailey says Justin has never been more loving and adoring of her since she had Jack, and it’s true. He says all the time what a miracle maker she is.”

There is one hangup — a “big issue,” as the insider puts it: Hailey reportedly had a “postpartum hemorrhage” after welcoming Jack last summer.

Hailey Bieber attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Could Hailey face another difficult pregnancy?

“It won’t necessarily happen again, but there is a higher risk,” the source warned.

“Which is scary,” the insider acknowledged, “and may mean that she and Justin opt to use a surrogate.”

The source concluded:

“It will be a matter of what her doctors advise her to do, but either way, she and Justin 100 percent want more kids, and soon!”