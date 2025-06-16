Reading Time: 4 minutes

Simone Biles pregnant?!

Talk about a woman set up to be an Olympic-level mom!

Simone wowed the crowd at her third Olympics, bringing home three gold and one silver medals from the Paris games.

Simone Biles competes in the floor exercise on Day Two of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center on June 28, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

But while all eyes were on her incredible routines — even her heartbreaking falls — a rumor started to take hold on social media that actually convinced some that not only was Simone pregnant, but that she was COMPETING with child.

It’s not unheard of; Paris Olympics fencer Nada Hafez revealed she competed in the games while 7 months pregnant with a “little Olympian.”

But is the rumor really true? And how if so, how did Simone manage to pull it off?

Simone Biles Secretly Pregnant During The Olympics? No, Not At All!

Simone withdrew from the Olympics in 2020, and ever since, she’s faced far more scrutiny than the average athlete.

In 2023, Simone married Jonathan Owens of the Green Bay Packers. While the two have been happy together for a few years, getting hitched subjected the pair to non-stop pregnancy rumors.

Then the Paris Olympics took off, which meant Simone was on the world stage, watched by millions globally during competition and in interviews.

Shortly after winning gold in the women’s all-around, a tweet on X went viral that read, “Still can’t get over the fact that Simone Biles did all of that while being injured AND pregnant! A true GOAT indeed.”

When the poster was pressed on where they got this information, the response was that Simone announced the news herself in an interview.

But that was FALSE!

But did happen is Simone did reveal that she had “baby Botox” on TikTok during the Olympics. “A funny story for you guys: So for my 27th birthday, I got Botox, like baby Botox. And I did not like it, so I haven’t got it again.”

Talk about hearing what you want to hear! Geez!

Simone Breaks Her Silence On The Pregnancy Plans: ‘Definitely’ Sees Herself As A Mom

As her gymnastic career may be coming to a close and her marriage is getting started, we can understand why fans are curious on whether she has plans to start a family soon.

Fortunately, Simone has been very vocal on the topic of getting pregnant and when she hopes to be a mom.

In an interview with the Today show after her final event, Simone confessed that she and her husband, Jonathan Owens, “always” speak about having kids.

She also confirmed she “most definitely” sees herself as a mom.

For the most part, Simone wisely ignores the speculation from fans.

But in December 2023, she decided to confront the rumors with a bluntly worded Instagram post.

“I hate that I even have to address this,” Simone wrote at the time, according to People.

“But please stop commenting on this photo or my Instagram in general about me being ‘pregnant,'” she added.

In case there was any lingering confusion on the matter, she concluded her post with:

“I’m not pregnant.”

Simone is once again at the center of the sports world thanks to her feud with swimmer Riley Gaines.

Sadly, that means she’s once again facing unwelcome speculation about her marriage, her family, and her physical and mental health.

For the most part, she’s still laser-focused on he career, and any conversation that distracts her from the competition is completely off her radar. However, that doesn’t mean that she hasn’t thought about having a family one day.

And that day could be sooner than you’d think.

Simone Says She Wants Kids Someday

While Simone generally prefers to focus all public discussions on her performance, she does occasionally discuss her personal life with fans.

In July of last year, Simone hosted an Instagram Q&A session in which she fielded questions from fans on a wide array of topics.

“Yes we want kids,” she said in response to one follower.

Asked how many kids she and Jonathan would like to have, Simone answered:

“I would say 2 & Jonathan would say 3 is the perfect number. I don’t want to be outnumbered lol.”

Her sense of humor is one of the things that fans have come to love about Simone.

And while Paris may or may not have been her last Olympics, it’s clear that she’s got a long and bright future ahead as a media figure and ambassador of the sport she loves.

We wish her nothing but the best in her career and her personal life!