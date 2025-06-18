Jenelle Evans Might Want More Kids (Despite Apparent Inability to Raise the Ones She Has)

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jenelle Evans has been back in the news lately, and as you might have guessed, that’s not a good thing.

In addition to the coverage of Jenelle’s strip club divorce party, there’s been much talk about her family life.

As you may already know, in the past few months, Jenelle has shipped off two of her three children to live in different states.

Despite this, the former reality star says she’s open to the possibility of having more kids. We kid you not.

Jenelle Evans offers her account of her two most recent breakups. (YouTube)

Jenelle says she ‘would consider’ having more kids with the right person

Jenelle has three kids with three baby daddies, and she’s lost custody of all of them at one time or another.

Despite the fact that these children have obviously been through enough drama for several lifetimes, Evans says she’d be open to the idea of adding a fourth baby daddy to her roster.

“My tubes are tied,” Evans told E! News in a recent interview.

“I mean, if I dated somebody and they didn’t have kids and they really wanted kids, I would consider IVF.”

The news came as a shock to many Teen Mom fans, as Jenelle has never exactly been a candidate for Mother of the Year.

Jenelle Evans has a very poor relationship with son Jace. (Instagram)

Jenelle says her standards for her next soulmate are ‘so high’

Evans made it clear that she has no immediate plans to expand her family, but she says she might become a mother of four if she finds a guy who’s “ambitious” and “family-oriented” — in other words, the opposite of her first three baby daddies.

“If they’re not okay with my kids, that’s the number one thing I get out of the way,” she said.

“I’m looking for stability. I want him to have his career together and be ambitious — know what they want in life and family-oriented,” she continued, adding:

“He has to be a complete gentleman. My standards are so high now. I want him to open my door, I want him to greet me with flowers. It’s going to take a lot to impress me now.”

Jenelle Evans does not look happy in this picture from her Teen Mom days. (MTV)

Jenelle seems to have her hands full with her current brood

As The Ashley’s Reality Roundup points out, Jenelle’s parenting skills have come under major scrutiny in recent months — and with good reason.

Most recently, Jenelle, who moved to Las Vegas last year, sent her eldest son, Jace, to Florida to live with the father he barely knows. Not surprisingly, that arrangement didn’t last, and Jace is now back in Nevada.

Prior to that, she shipped her younger son, Kaiser, to North Carolina to live with his grandfather.

Oh, and then there was the April incident where Jenelle called 911 on Jace and then proceeded to publicly complain about how hard it is to be a mom.

We’re thinking Jenelle should hold off on the IVF and just focus on her new weed business at the moment.