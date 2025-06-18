Kelsey Grammer, 70, Expecting Baby #4 with Wife (Making Him a Father of 8)

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kelsey Grammer is about to once again embark upon the journey of fatherhood.

His fourth child with his current wife will bring the total count to eight.

Baby #7 was born nearly a decade ago. Now, the Frasier alum is 70.

He’s sharing how his role as a father has changed dramatically over the decades since he welcomed his first child.

Kelsey Grammer speaks onstage during a Gotham Screening of FRASIER Season 2 at Quad Cinema on September 16, 2024. (Photo Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Baby #8 is on the way for Kelsey Grammer

70-year-old Kelsey Grammer and his current wife, 46-year-old Kayte Walsh, are expecting Baby #4.

This will be Grammer’s eighth child overall.

People reports this news following the couple’s public walk in London eliciting questions about her readily apparent pregnancy.

Walsh’s black dress was not exactly concealing her baby bump.

Kelsey Grammer and Kate Walsh pose for a photo during the 33rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at the Kennedy Center Hall of States on December 5, 2010. (Photo Credit: Kris Connor/Getty Images)

Grammer and Walsh share 12-year-old daughter, Faith, 10-year-old son, Gabriel, and 8-year-old son, James.

His daughter, Spencer, is 41.

He shares her with Doreen Alderman, who was his first wife.

Grammer and Barrie Buckner, an ex-girlfriend, share 33-year-old Kandace Greer.

Kelsey Grammer attends the “Unsung Hero” screening at Lionsgate on April 17, 2024. (Photo Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

Having seven kids arguably helps prepare you for an eighth

Kelsey Grammer’s most famous ex is Camille Grammer of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fame.

The two share 23-year-old daughter, Mason, and 20-year-old son, Jude.

Already a father of seven, Grammer feels as prepared as someone conceivably could be to welcome an eighth child.

Kelsey Grammer attends the “Frasier” FYC Event In LA at Linwood Dunn Theater on April 09, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Speaking to People, he admitted that he has been “playing catch up” with his eldest children after spending so much time with the younger ones.

“I have neglected a couple of the kids in my life, especially the first two,” he bluntly admitted.

“I’m trying to make up for a little of it now,” Grammer added.

“I’m still their dad, so you can always have [a] chance to show up.”

Kelsey Grammer attends the “Frasier” SAG Screening Event on September 09, 2024. (Photo Credit: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Paramount+)

These days, Grammer tells his kids that their job is ‘showing up’

In terms of the advice that he offers to his younger children, he shared the wisdom that he hopes to impart.

Grammer tells them to “‘keep it close to the vest and play it straight, and you’re going to be well-served in your life. I’m a little more specific with them about doing their studies and being prepared.”

He concluded:

“[I tell them], ‘What’s your job in life? Showing up.'” It seems that he needed to learn that lesson himself before he could pass it on to his younger children.