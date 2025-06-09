Jenelle Evans Marijuana Business: Coming Soon! She Swears!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jenelle Evans is no longer married.

She’s no longer an active parent to a teenage son.

But the former Teen Mom participant wants the world to know what she’s still very much a businesswoman; she just needs some type to make her hopes and dreams come true in this regard.

Jenelle Evans attends the Indonesian Diversity FW19 Collections: 2Madison Avenue, Alleira Batik, Dian Pelangi and Itang Yunas front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Industria Studios on February 7, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Indonesian Diversity)

“I’m looking to start a cannabis line still,” the MTV alum told E! News on June 8, repeating a plan we first heard about a few days earlier.

Evans first mentioned this idea on an episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter in 2024.

“I know a lot of my fans are asking about that,” she continued in this new interview, adding:

“It’s still happening. I’ve been very busy and I’m just trying to get everything set up and organized. But I’m hoping sometime this fall.”

Jenelle Evans rocks some glasses in this Teen Mom photo. (MTV)

Evans has been busy, this much is true.

She relocated a short time ago to Las Vegas… and then sent her son Jace to go live with his dad in Florida… and this was after Jenelle finalized her divorce from David Eason.

“It’s no secret that I smoke,” Evans continued to E!, holding her head up high and adding: “I mean, everybody knows.”

Jenelle thinks it’s not just acceptable for parents everywhere, but that such a habit ought to be encouraged.

“I think it’s very important for me to normalize it for other mothers, because a lot of people are looked down upon because they smoke,” explained Janelle now resides in a state where marijuana is legal in limited quantities.

“And I feel like it’s like a glass of wine at the end of the night.”

Jenelle Evans is seen on the set of “Candace” on May 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

Having waited out the mandatory year-long separation from Eason, the man she wed on their North Carolina property in 2017, Evans also delved into the state of this paperwork with the aforementioned outlet.

“I filed for absolute divorce,” she told E! News. “And that actually should be going into effect either this week or next week… I’ve been just focusing on myself and my kids and trying to put this all behind me.”

As for what’s been happening in Sin City? And what she plans to do going forward?

“I’m working on, instead of in front of the camera, behind the scenes, working on different TV projects that I have lined up,” Jenelle went on, concluding that she has no regrets about leaving her marriage.

“I wasted so much time trying to fix that relationship, that I could have done a lot more with my life and my time. It felt really good to finally sever that relationship. I did everything that I could. But ultimately, everybody was butting heads with David…

“I’m moving on to a new chapter in my life and moving on from negative energy and just trying to be myself, find myself again.”