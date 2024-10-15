Jenelle Evans Sends Son Kaiser to Live With Grandmother Amid Domestic Violence Scandal: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jenelle Evans has reportedly sent her son Kaiser to live with his grandmother in Tennessee.

The move comes on the heels of an incident in which Jenelle was accused of committing an act of violence against her boyfriend, August Keen.

There’s no reason to believe that the two occurrences are related. But it seems that Jenelle’s life in Las Vegas may not be as tranquil as she previously led fans to believe.

Jenelle Evans attends the Indonesian Diversity FW19 Collections: 2Madison Avenue, Alleira Batik, Dian Pelangi and Itang Yunas front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Industria Studios on February 7, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Indonesian Diversity)

Jenelle’s New Life

As you may recall, Jenelle filed for divorce from her estranged husband, David Eason, earlier this year.

She has since been granted a restraining order against David, and she says she moved from North Carolina to Las Vegas in part for the safety of her children.

All of this makes Jenelle’s decision to send Kaiser to Tennessee even more surprising.

Jenelle Evans is seen on the set of “Candace” on May 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

Jenelle Flies Cross-Country With One Son, Leaves Other Kids at Home

According to a new report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Jenelle joined Kaiser on the flight to Tennessee.

Her two other children remained at home in August’s care.

“Jenelle flew with Kaiser to [Tennessee] recently,” an insider tells The Ashley.

“Kaiser is not able to go to his school in Vegas any longer, so Jenelle sent him [to Doris’]. He is supposed to stay there until school gets out for summer break at least.”

Jenelle Evans attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Needless to say, summer is quite a long way away. And it seems that Kaiser was unaware that his trip would be a long-term one.

According to The Ashley’s source, the nine-year-old was not informed that he would be living with his grandmother until after he and Jenelle had arrived in Tennessee.

“He was upset,” says the insider.

Jenelle Evans attends the 2016 MTV Movie Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 9, 2016 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images))

The Kaiser Situation

It’s unclear why Kaiser is not able to attend school in Las Vegas.

Curiously, the boy’s father, Nathan Griffith, is currently living in Vegas, as well.

After numerous brushes with the law, Nathan is in a court-ordered rehab program in Nevada.

His mother reportedly hopes that he’ll be able to join his son in Tennessee upon his release.

Nathan Griffith has fallen on hard times since the years of his MTV stardom. (Photo Credit: MTV)

The former reality star was arrested for strangling his sister last year.

So yeah, it sounds as though Jenelle is still living quite an eventful life.

We obviously hope that she and her sons and daughter are safe and healthy in their new David-free lives.

And we also sort of hope that MTV offers her a new reality show because she clearly has a whole lot going on!