Jenelle Evans Sends Son Kaiser to Live With Grandmother Amid Domestic Violence Scandal: Report

Jenelle Evans has reportedly sent her son Kaiser to live with his grandmother in Tennessee.
The move comes on the heels of an incident in which Jenelle was accused of committing an act of violence against her boyfriend, August Keen.
There’s no reason to believe that the two occurrences are related. But it seems that Jenelle’s life in Las Vegas may not be as tranquil as she previously led fans to believe.
Jenelle’s New Life
As you may recall, Jenelle filed for divorce from her estranged husband, David Eason, earlier this year.
She has since been granted a restraining order against David, and she says she moved from North Carolina to Las Vegas in part for the safety of her children.
All of this makes Jenelle’s decision to send Kaiser to Tennessee even more surprising.
Jenelle Flies Cross-Country With One Son, Leaves Other Kids at Home
According to a new report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Jenelle joined Kaiser on the flight to Tennessee.
Her two other children remained at home in August’s care.
“Jenelle flew with Kaiser to [Tennessee] recently,” an insider tells The Ashley.
“Kaiser is not able to go to his school in Vegas any longer, so Jenelle sent him [to Doris’]. He is supposed to stay there until school gets out for summer break at least.”
Needless to say, summer is quite a long way away. And it seems that Kaiser was unaware that his trip would be a long-term one.
According to The Ashley’s source, the nine-year-old was not informed that he would be living with his grandmother until after he and Jenelle had arrived in Tennessee.
“He was upset,” says the insider.
The Kaiser Situation
It’s unclear why Kaiser is not able to attend school in Las Vegas.
Curiously, the boy’s father, Nathan Griffith, is currently living in Vegas, as well.
After numerous brushes with the law, Nathan is in a court-ordered rehab program in Nevada.
His mother reportedly hopes that he’ll be able to join his son in Tennessee upon his release.
The former reality star was arrested for strangling his sister last year.
So yeah, it sounds as though Jenelle is still living quite an eventful life.
We obviously hope that she and her sons and daughter are safe and healthy in their new David-free lives.
And we also sort of hope that MTV offers her a new reality show because she clearly has a whole lot going on!