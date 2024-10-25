Jenelle Evans Calls 911 on Son, Loses Custody of Jace AGAIN

Reading Time: 3 minutes

What’s old is very unfortunately new again for Jenelle Evans and her oldest child.

Over this past weekend, the former Teen Mom participant reportedly called 911 after getting into a major fight with her 15-year old son, Jace.

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Jace ran away from home on Saturday night… only to return a few hours later.

Jenelle Evans and her oldest son on Teen Mom. (MTV)

(Last year, as many readers likely know at this point, Jace ditched home on numerous occasions.)

On Sunday morning, mother and son engaged in a “nasty fight,” the aforementioned website claims, with Evans telling the 911 operator that Jace had “smashed his door, my door, a closet door.”

“Now everything in my house is, like, smashed, and it keeps happening and the cops said they wouldn’t help yesterday [when Jace ran away the first time],” Jenelle says tearfully on the recording of this call.

Later in the call, Jenelle says she thinks Jace smokes weed, and that he “drinks behind my back,” adding that her teenager’s alleged drug use played a part in causing their fracas the day before… in addition to Jenelle confiscating his pocket knife.

Jace supposedly acting up in this manner in front of Jenelle’s daughter, Ensley, and son, Kaiser, the latter of whom Evans only recently brought back from Tennessee after trying to hand him off to his grandmother.

Jenelle Evans opens up to Teen Mom: The Next Chapter viewers. (MTV)

In a subsequently police incident report filed on Sunday — which has been obtained by our friends at The Ashley — Jenelle told cops that Jace screamed “f-ck you bitch!” in her face and proceeded to break her kitchen cabinets.

We aren’t quite certain where things stand right now, but “Jace has since been removed from Jenelle’s home and has not been back since last weekend,” The Ashley writes, emphasizing that it “can confirm Jace is safe, but will not be going back to Jenelle’s home for the foreseeable future.”

Just to crazy and just so awful. Again.

Jenelle Evans on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. (MTV)

Jenelle’s mother, Barbara, raised Jace until March 2023 — at which time she signed over custody to Evans, who was living back then with now-estranged husband David Eason in North Carolina.

However, Jace then ran away on two separate occasions.

He also accused Eason of assault.

Following that incident, Jace was placed in the custody of Child Protective Services, although he stayed briefly with Barbara and was in a number of facilities as well.

It wasn’t until February of this year that Jenelle regained custody of Jace. Shortly thereafter, she separated from Eason and moved with her children to Las Vegas.

David Eason and Jenelle Evans attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Jenelle has not yet commented publicly on the 911 call or the altercation with her son.

We often make fun of the MTV personality and we may continue to do so. But the bottom line is this:

Evans is clearly troubled and so is Jace and we truly wish nothing but the best for him.