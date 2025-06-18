Karen Read Found Not Guilty of Murdering Police Officer Boyfriend

Reading Time: 2 minutes

One of the most contentious courtroom dramas in recent memory has come to an end.

But the verdict delivered moments ago in the trial of Karen Read is sure to spark even more debate about this very polarizing case.

A jury in Dedham, Massachusetts has found Read guilty of drunk driving, but the 45-year-old was acquitted of the far more serious charge of second-degree murder.

Karen Read has been acquitted in connection with the death of John O’Keefe. (Dateline NBC (YouTube screenshot))

Karen Read to avoid jail time following high-profile trial

Read received one year of probation and will not be forced to serve any jail time, according to CNN.

The jury reached their verdict after three days of deliberations.

The saga of Read and her late police officer boyfriend, John O’Keefe, has been dragging on for years, with Read’s first trial resulting in a mistrial in 2024.

Read pleaded not guilty to all charges, including vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

For the manslaughter charge, jurors had the authority to consider the lesser charges of involuntary manslaughter and motor vehicle homicide, but they ultimately opted to convict Read of nothing more serious than drunk driving.

Read and her attorneys have maintained that she was framed, and that off-duty police officers were responsible for O’Keefe’s death.

Karen Read thanks supporters in first public statement since acquittal

Moments ago, Read hosted an impromptu press conference on the courthouse steps, thanking her attorneys and her supporters for helping to secure today’s outcome.

“I could not be standing here without these amazing supporters who have supported me and my team financially and more importantly emotionally for almost four years,” she said, according to CNN.

“No one has fought harder for justice for John O’Keefe than I have, Than I have, and my team,” Read continued.

Karen’s father, Bill Read, also shared an emotional statement.

“I want to acknowledge the strength of our daughter, Karen, the support of the entire Read extended family,” he said, describing his daughter’s legal counsel as “the greatest team of attorneys.”

CNN reports that Read waved to the crowd and flashed the American Sign Language gesture for “I love you” before getting in a car and departing the Dedham, Massachusetts courthouse.

Few murder suspects in recent history have enjoyed as much public support as Karen Read, but today’s verdict is sure to attract quite a few critics, as well.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.