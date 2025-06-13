Jenelle Evans Smashes David Eason Piñata at Divorce Party Just 1 Day After Family Tragedy

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Let us begin by saying that David Eason is a terrible person, and Jenelle Evans made the right call by leaving him.

And now that Jenelle has finally filed for divorce, she’s understandably in a mood to celebrate.

And since she’s sort of raising four kids without a steady income, she’s understandably eager to cash in on her celebrations.

So Jenelle hosted a divorce party in New York City this week in collaboration with a famous strip club, and of course, she sold tickets to the event.

Jenelle Evans does not look happy in this picture from her Teen Mom days. (MTV)

And she used the opportunity to throw a big middle finger in the direction of her abusive ex-husband.

Jenelle makes her feelings toward David abundantly clear

According to a new report from TMZ, Jenelle’s big divorce bash went off without a hitch last night.

Evans apparently seized the opportunity to multitask, promoting her new cannabis line while schmoozing with fans who paid for the privilege of meeting her.

(Yes, there are still people who are willing to pay to meet Jenelle Evans. We won’t pretend to understand.)

At one point, Jenelle reportedly took to the stage, where she repeatedly bashed a piñata with a picture of David’s face on it.

Jenelle Evans lost it during an old road rage incident. This is footage from the incident. (MTV)

Jenelle offers her condolences

The scene was a bit bizarre for a number of reasons, not the least of which was that it came just hours after we learned that Eason’s ex-girlfriend’s child had died.

Eason also has a kid with the ex, but he is not related to the 7-year-old who tragically passed away.

“I share all my condolences and my prayers out to David’s ex because I can just not imagine how she feels right now,” Evans told the Daily Mail just before her party. “My prayers and condolences go out to her and I just can’t imagine how she feels right now.”

Now, it’s worth noting that David’s bereaved ex also dislikes him. In fact, she got a restraining order against Eason that prevents him from seeing their son.

But the optics of smashing a piñata with the dude’s face on it when most of the recent headlines about him are related to an unthinkable tragedy? Yeah, it’s a bit of a weird look.

We’re not saying Jenelle should’ve canceled her party, but maybe she could’ve skipped the literal David bashing part.

Jenelle Eason and David Eason attend ELF SACK at InstaSleep Mint Melts Presents New York Fashion Week Nolcha Shows Spring/Summer 2020 on September 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Nolcha)

Then again, David Eason is a serial abuser of women and children and a killer of innocent family pets, so maybe we should all keep bashing him.

Our concern is not for that fool’s feelings but rather for the backlash Jenelle might receive if she’s perceived as kicking him while he’s down.

Obviously, Jenelle sucks, too — for reasons that are far too innumerable to list here. But if you have to side with someone in this split, she’s the one to pick.

It’s good that they’ve finally gone their separate ways, though they’re not out of the woods yet:

The upcoming divorce proceedings are sure to get messy — which is one more reason that Evans should probably avoid any public displays of animosity toward her ex.