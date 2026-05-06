Bella Vaughn: ‘Unexpected’ Star Engaged to 14-Year-Old Baby Daddy

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Every teen pregnancy is an indictment of how our society fails its children.

Unexpected shines a spotlight upon these failures, even while being a problem unto itself.

The breakout stars of the reality series have been Bella Vaughn and Hunter Johnson. She was 14 and he was 12 when they conceived.

Now they’re children who share a child. And Bella reports that they are also engaged to marry.

There are a lot of things that should never happen to children. ‘Unexpected’ star Bella Vaughn is showing one of them in this TLC promo of her pregnancy. (Image Credit: TLC)

We’d say that congratulations are in order, but …

16-year-old Bella has taken to TikTok to announce that her 14-year-old boyfriend is now her 14-year-old fiance.

She set the two-photo slideshow to “Mom of Boys.”

On the left slide, Bella shows off a promise ring that Hunter gave her, writing: “Now the best thing about my left hand …”

In the right photo, she showed an engagement ring and what appears to be baby Wesley’s hand playing with it.

“… is a ring on it,” Bella wrote, “from the right man.”

Don’t misunderstand — even though Bella wrote “right man,” she’s not referring to a man.

She’s referring to Hunter, who is a 14-year-old child. Just as Bella herself is a 16-year-old child.

“From promise ring to engagement ring,” Bella captioned, “I’ll forever love you Hunter.”

She continued: “Wesley and I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together.”

Bella captioned the post “15andpregnant,” “fiance,” and a misspelled “engagment.” She presumably meant “engagement.”

In her TikTok caption, ‘Unexpected Star’ Bella Vaughn announced her engagement to fellow child Hunter Johnson. (Image Credit: TikTok)

If you don’t think that child engagements are a good idea, she does not want to hear it

Famously, Bella has lamented that producers on Unexpected did not do more to prepare her for or protect her from social media vitriol that she received after doing the show.

(Please do not send her hate. Yes, she is immature and is making mistakes. That’s because she is a child. As we said, her situation is an indictment of society’s failure to equip kids to deal with life.)

With that in mind, it is no surprise that Bella has limited who can reply to her TikTok news.

If you disapprove of children getting engaged, that’s very reasonable.

But Bella does not want to hear it. And, honestly, what good could trying to reason with her accomplish?

There is a silver lining to this news.

Even in Arkansas, you must be at least 17 years old to marry. And yes, that’s even with parental consent.

(In fact, if if a 19-year-old Bella and 17-year-old Hunter are still together, Hunter’s legal guardians will need to sign off for him to be allowed to marry her.)

It’s not really clear why there’s any mechanism by which a child can marry, but we suppose that we should be thankful that these particular state laws do not allow a younger threshold.

Bella is 16. Hunter is 14. Wesley is a toddler. All three of them could go through a lot of changes before that fateful day arrives.