Jenelle Evans May Be Lying About Jace Living With His Dad

Last month, we learned that Jenelle Evans had sent son Jace to Florida to live with his father, Andrew Lewis.

The decision raised red flags for a number of reasons, not the least of which was that the 16-year-old had scarcely even met Lewis before, and he had just recently moved from North Carolina to Nevada with Jenelle.

In the weeks after the move, Jenelle gave multiple interviews in which she claimed that Jace was thriving in his new environment and bonding with his dad like never before.

Now, however, there’s reason to believe that the arrangement has already fallen apart, and the two are no longer living together.

Jenelle Evans and her oldest son on Teen Mom. (MTV)

Jace’s situation in Florida was ‘not good,’ insider says

According to a new report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Jenelle shipped Jace off to a highly unstable situation, and the living arrangement did not last very long.

“The situation at Andrew’s home was not good. Andrew is in no way in the position to be raising a kid, especially one who barely knows him and didn’t want to be there in the first place,” says The Ashley’s source, adding:

“Jace lasted less than two weeks with Andrew. He’s not there anymore. Andrew is not mature enough to raise a child by any means.

The insider explains that Jenelle “took Andrew and his family’s word that he had changed,” but she did not actually go to the home herself or otherwise investigate the situation before sending Jace there.

Jenelle Evans offers her account of her two most recent breakups. (YouTube)

“Jace didn’t choose to go live with Andrew. It was decided for him,” the source added. “And he hated it here. And he was very upset with Jenelle for sending him. No one is surprised this didn’t work out.”

Jenelle’s side of the story

That news may come as a surprise to fans, as Jenelle has spent the past few weeks gushing about how well Jace and Andrew are getting along.

“He just, he needed his dad. And his dad hasn’t been involved in his life since he’s been a baby,” she said during a recent appearance on the “Fargo Talks” YouTube show.

“It was time. Everyone’s like, ‘Why’d you send him to a stranger?’ But that’s his dad. That’s his other side of his family,” Evans continued.

“And they’ve actually been keeping in contact and visiting each other for the past two years. So, they’ve been reconnecting and they’ve been texting each other. And I’ve been monitoring everything.”

Jenelle Evans does not look happy in this picture from her ‘Teen Mom’ days. (MTV)

Jenelle went on to explain that Andrew had suffered from alcoholism for years, but he now claims to be sober (and of course, no addict has ever lied about their sobriety).

“[Andrew] was an alcoholic, but his family says [Andrew] is sober now. And that was years ago when I was, like, 16,” Jenelle said, adding:

“They’re doing great. Ever since I sent him there, they’ve sent me pictures of them fishing. He’s in Florida so they went out on the beach. They eat at the pier. They do so many good things, and they’re not posting about it, which is great. Because I told [Andrew], I said, ‘He needs privacy right now.’”

Unfortunately, The Ashley’s source says that Andrew is still up to his old tricks and is in no position to be raising a teenager.

Jenelle Evans in a screen grab from an episode of Teen Mom 2 before she got fired. (MTV)

“Andrew has not changed. I don’t understand why she would say that. Anyone around here knows that’s not true,” said the insider.

Sadly, we don’t have to guess at Jenelle’s motives here, as she told “Fargo Talks” that she needed to get Jace out of the house due to his mental health issues, but private care facilities cost “$30,000 a month, $1000 a day or more,” and Evans’ “hands are tied” because she doesn’t “have the money.”

In comments both on YouTube and to Access Hollywood, Jenelle has expressed optimism about Andrew and Jace’s new relationship.

As The Ashley points out, we don’t know when those interviews were filmed, so we don’t know if Jenelle was lying, or if the situation had not yet deteriorated.

Whatever the case, the insider seems certain that Jace is no longer living with Andreww