Angelina Jolie Accuses Brad Pitt Of Abuse Before Fateful 2016 Flight In New Court Docs

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Brad Pitt allegedly physically abused then wife Angelina Jolie prior to the infamous 2016 flight.

These are the claims she’s now making in new her legal filing being reported on this week .

For years, concentrated efforts in the media have pushed the idea that Angelina “turned” the kids against Brad.

While some of Pitt’s children clearly hate him, Jolie’s filing suggests that he brought this upon himself.

Legal documents allege that Pitt had been physically abusive towards his ex-wife prior to the flight that ended their marriage. According to Jolie, the flight was just the first time that the domestic violence had extended to the couple’s children, too.

Angelina Jolie speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol February 9, 2022 in Washington, DC. A group of bipartisan U.S. senators held a news conference to announce a bipartisan modernized Violence Against Women Act (VAWA). (Photo Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

There is a new filing in Angelina Jolie’s ongoing legal conflict with Brad Pitt

Page Six obtained documents from Angelina Jolie’s legal team’s Thursday, April 4 court filings.

In the filing, Jolie alleges that Pitt’s physical abuse “started well before” the 2016 flight. However, up until that point, she was the only alleged victim.

The filing comes as part of Jolie and Pitt’s ongoing struggle over Chateau Miraval French winery. Jolie’s team is working to release communication to prove that Pitt demanded that Jolie sign an “onerous” and “expansive” NDA before he would allow her to sell her portion of the winery.

Brad Pitt, star of the upcoming Formula One based movie, Apex, walks in the Pitlane prior to qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 17, 2023. (Photo Credit: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)

“While Pitt’s history of physical abuse of Jolie started well before the family’s September 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles,” the documents read.

The filing continues: “This flight marked the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well. Jolie then immediately left him.”

Allegedly, the proposed NDA would have forbidden Angelina Jolie from speaking of Brad Pitt and his “personal misconduct, whether related to Miraval or not.” In other words, Pitt’s alleged abuse of Jolie and the children would have had to remain a secret.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, and actress Angelina Jolie attend the Los Angeles premiere of MSNBC Films’ “Paper & Glue: A JR Project” at Museum Of Tolerance on November 18, 2021. (Photo Credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Angelina Jolie Silenced?

According to Jolie’s attorneys, Pitt wanted her to “contractually bind herself” to remain silent about his alleged crimes.

The reason? He had discovered Jolie’s sealed filing that consisted of “emails, summaries of the family’s expected testimony and other evidence” in 2021.

So Pitt had agreed to buy out Jolie’s shares of the winery. Then he backed out, fearing that documents “could eventually become public.”

Brad Pitt arrives for the Formula One British Grand Prix at the Silverstone motor racing circuit in Silverstone, central England on July 9, 2023. (Photo Credit: ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

“Mr. Pitt refused to purchase Ms. Jolie’s interest when she would not be silenced by his NDA,” her attorney’s filing summarized.

“By refusing to buy her interest but then suing her, Mr. Pitt put directly at issue why that NDA was so important to him,” the filing explained.

Jolie’s attorney added: “And what he hoped it would bury: his abuse of Ms. Jolie and their family.”

Angelina Jolie and son Maddox arrive for the State Dinner in honor of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 26, 2023. (Photo Credit: STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Some have asked why Angelina Jolie didn’t initially press charges against Brad Pitt

According to Thursday’s filing, “she believed the best course was for Pitt to accept responsibility.”

The filing continued: “And help the family recover from the post-traumatic stress he caused.”

Unfortunately, between the NDA and the apparent smear campaign against Jolie that has lasted over 7 years, it does not appear that things worked out that way.