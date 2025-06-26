Ronald Fenty Cause of Death Revealed: Rihanna’s Father Passes Away at 70

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Last month, we reported that Rihanna’s father, Ronald Fenty, had died.

He was just 70 years old.

Ronald passed away at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles in late May. At first, the cause of his death was unclear, but now, a medical examiner’s report has provided greater detail.

Ronald Fenty and Monica Braithwaite attend The Inaugural Diamond Ball presented by Rihanna and The Clara Lionel Foundation at The Vineyard on December 11, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Ronald Fenty reportedly passed away after a long illness

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Fenty passed away of complications from pancreatic cancer and aspiration pneumonia, a bacterial lung infection.

At the time of his death, sources said that Fenty had been “battling an illness,” and his loved ones had braced themselves for the worst possible outcome.

Along with brother Rorrey, Rihanna and Rajad are products of Ronald’s marriage to Monica Braithwaite.

The singer also has three half-siblings from her father’s previous relationships.

Robyn Rihanna Fenty and Linda Fargo celebrate the launch of FENTY at Bergdorf Goodman at Bergdorf Goodman on February 07, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Bergdorf Goodman)

The ups and downs of Ronald and Rihanna’s relationship

The relationship between Rihanna and her father was not always an easy one.

Father and daughter were frequently estranged, and she addressed the situation in multiple interviews over the years.

After Rihanna was assaulted by Chris Brown in 2009, Ronald spoke to the media about the incident, a move that she later criticized:

“You grow up with your father, you know him, you are a part of him, for goodness’ sakes!” Rihanna said in an interview with Billboard.

“And then he does something so bizarre that I can’t begin to wrap my mind around it.”

Rihanna attends her immersive beauty event in honor of Fenty Beauty’s newest product launch, Soft’lit Naturally Luminous Longwear Foundation at 7th Street Studios on April 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Rihanna later told Oprah that she had “repaired” her relationship with Ronald, but they were at odds again a year later, when Rihanna sued Ronald for allegedly exploiting her name for financial gain.

These days, Rihanna is pregnant with her third child by fellow musician A$AP Rocky.

TMZ reported that Ronald was “over the moon” about the news of Rihanna’s second child, another indication that the two had reconciled in recent years.

Rihanna has not yet spoken publicly about her father’s passing.

Our thoughts go out to Ronald’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.