Anna Wintour OUT at Vogue: Legendary 37-Year Run Comes to an End as Fashion Mag Seeks New …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It’s the end of an era at American Vogue.

Legendary editor-in-chief Anna Wintour reportedly announced in a staff meeting on Wednseday that she’ll be ending her 37-year run at the magazine.

While Wintour has not yet publicly announced that she’s stepping down, the news has been confirmed by People magazine and numerous other trustworthy outlets.

Anna Wintour attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Women’s Wear Daily has gone so far as to report that Vogue publisher Condé Nast is already actively seeking Wintour’s replacement.

With the cat now out of the bag, industry insiders say they expect an official announcement before the week is out.

An epic career comes to a close

Wintour has been at the helm since 1988, when she took over for then-editor Grace Mirabella.

Her first cover, the November 1988 issue, stands as a time capsule representation of how much times have changed:

Anna Wintour attends the broadway opening night of “The Wiz” at Marquee Theatre on April 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Model Michaela Bercu sported a $50 pair of jeans (a fairly hefty price tag in those days), marking the first time denim appeared on the cover of the magazine.

“It was so unlike the studied and elegant close-ups that were typical of Vogue’s covers back then, with tons of makeup and major jewelry. This one broke all the rules,” Wintour told Vogue in 2012.

“Afterwards, in the way that these things can happen, people applied all sorts of interpretations: It was about mixing high and low, Michaela was pregnant, it was a religious statement,” she continued, adding:

“But none of these things was true. I had just looked at that picture and sensed the winds of change. And you can’t ask for more from a cover image than that.”

An influential figure across the American media landscape

Anna Wintour attends the Marc Jacobs Fall 2024 Runway at New York Public Library on July 01, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs)

In addition to her work with Vogue, Wintour served as Condé Nast’s global chief content officer and global editorial director.

She also worked as the organizer of the annual Met Gala, helping to transform the annual fundraiser into one of the year’s premier celebrity events.

Wintour’s influence over pop culture extends well beyond the world of fashion, as her intimidating professional persona inspired the character of Miranda Priestly in the bestselling novel The Devil Wears Prada.

The character was later portrayed on screen by Meryl Streep.

It’s been said that no non-entertainer has inspired such devotion among celebrities in recent years as Wintour.

Details regarding this situation are still scarce, but we’ll continue to keep you updated as new information becomes available.

‘