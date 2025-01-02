Brad Pitt Ended Divorce War Against Angelina Jolie Thanks to Girlfriend Ines de Ramon: …

Brad Pitt may owe his girlfriend a thank you for ending a pointless, miserable battle.

On September 19, 2016, Angelina Jolie filed to divorce Brad Pitt following his alleged attack on her and their children.

In the years since, most of the children have signaled their distance from Pitt. Meanwhile, he has waged a legal war on multiple fronts against his ex-wife.

Finally, after 8 years, the divorce is settled. And reportedly Ines de Ramon helped wrap things up.

Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt attend the “Wolfs” red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2024. (Photo Credit: Annalisa Ranzoni/Getty Images)

Girlfriend Ines de Ramon reportedly talked some sense into Brad Pitt

According to a new report by Page Six, Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Ines de Ramon urged him to settle his divorce war against Angelina Jolie. After more than eight years, it was well past time — and it was holding them back as a couple.

“He was influenced by Ines to finally settle,” the inside source described.

“Ines wants to have a life together — with possibly children in the future,” the insider explained, “without the albatross that was the eight-year War of the Roses.”

Brad Pitt looks on from the grandstand during the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on October 27, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

“She has made [it known that] her opinion is that life would be much more enjoyable with this settled,” the source then specified.

Both Pitt and Jolie became legally single in 2019, but had not yet finalized their divorce. Not until Monday, December 30, 2024, when they both signed the papers.

To be clear, Pitt’s long war against his ex-wife continues on another front. The divorce is settled, but the lawsuit over the sale of Chateau Miraval rages on.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon attends the red carpet of the “Wolfs” screening during the 81st Venice International Film Festival at Palazzo del Cinema on September 01, 2024. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Lexus)

Ines de Ramon has had a positive effect on Brad Pitt as his girlfriend

“Ines is a positive influence on Brad,” a second inside source characterized.

“She has a really good perspective on things,” the insider praised.

“It’s sad how this whole thing has played out,” the source then understated. “But at least this is progress in the right direction.”

Actor Brad Pitt attends the red carpet of the movie “Wolfs” presented out of competition during the 81st International Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido, on September 1, 2024. (Photo Credit: MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

Simply put, a divorce battle that continues for more than 8 years is one that has dragged on for far too long. It was time.

“Both sides realized it was time to move on,” the insider noted.

The source then detailed: “It was mutually beneficial to get it done with.” One imagines that Angelina Jolie would have been happy to have been done with this about 8 years ago.

Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt attend the “Wolfs” red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2024. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

When did they start dating?

People first suspected that Ines de Ramon was Brad Pitt’s girlfriend back in November 2022. However, they only stepped out onto the red carpet together at the 2024 Venice Film Festival.

We of course cannot confirm de Ramon’s involvement in the divorce settlement. But it is encouraging to think that Pitt is capable of listening to good advice.

Perhaps he will end the Chateau lawsuit in 2025. Dare we be so optimistic?