Brad Pitt Actually Speaks on Angelina Jolie Divorce

For Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, an eight-year long legal battle at last came to an end in December.

Indeed, it took a very long time, but the superstars finalized their divorce about five months ago.

Neither side has said anything in public about the split, even going way back to 2016 when Pitt and Jolie first separated.

Pitt, however, spoke out about the pair’s divorce being finalized for the first time in an interview with GQ published on Wednesday, May 28.

When asked whether he feels “relief” now that his and Jolie’s romantic drama has come to a conclusion, the actor replied:

“No. I don’t think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally.”

This is a fair point. It’s not exactly breaking news that Pitt and Jolie are no longer married.

Jolie — who shares children Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16, with her ex — initially filed for divorce way back in 2016.

However, a series of legal battles stood in the way before they could officially end the union. In December, a lawyer for Angelia confirmed a settlement had been reached.

“More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family,” Jolie’s attorney, James Simon, said at the time.

“This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over.”

These days, Pitt is in a serious relationship with Ines de Ramon.

Jolie, for her part, has never really been linked with anyone romantically.

Pitt, who doesn’t see his kids very often, also told GQ in this new sit-down that he isn’t bothered by his life being picked apart by the tabloids or the media.

“My personal life is always in the news,” he told the magazine.

“It’s been in the news for 30 years, bro. Or some version of my personal life, let’s put it that way. It’s been an annoyance I’ve had to always deal with in different degrees, large and small, as I do the things I really want to do.

“So, it’s always been this kind of nagging time suck or waste of time, if you let it be that, I don’t know.”

After a mere two years of marriage, Jolie cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the couple’s break-up back in the day.

Pitt was subsequently investigated by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services after Jolie accused him of acting physically and emotionally abusive toward her and their sons and daughters during a 2016 plane flight.

The actor faced no charges for the allegations, which he denied, and was cleared of any wrongdoing