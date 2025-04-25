Katy Perry to Space Flight Haters: EFF YOU! I’m Living My Dream!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Katy Perry knows what people are saying about her.

And now she has something to say about it in response.

Last week, as you likely know by now, Lauren Sanchez, Gayle King and Perry were launched into space last week as part of a mission aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket.

The ship’s all-female crew set off on a flight that took them just beyond the threshold of Earth’s atmosphere — and which lasted for a total of 11 minutes.

Katy Perry performs on stage during the Katy Perry The Lifetimes Tour 2025 at CDMX Arena on April 23, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Katy Perry)

In the wake of this so-called mission, Perry has especially earned the mockery of various observers due to a subsequent social media post in which she kissed the ground and acted as if she had been away from her home planet for months.

“It was very profound. I don’t know if you’ve seen Katy Perry talk about it, but she’s basically a guru now,” Joe Rogan said in one example of this backlash.

Heck, even Martha Stewart got a shot in against Perry for the VERY dramatic way in which the singer reacted to this rocket launch.

Perry herself hasn’t said much in public in response, but she performed on Thursday night in Mexico and asked the audience:

“Has anyone ever called your dreams crazy?”

Katy Perry is a singer AND an astronaut. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Katy Perry)

To be clear, no one has slammed Perry for simply wanting to make like an astronaut.

The criticism has come in multiple parts: For the cost of this launch (over $1 billion, money which perhaps could have been spent in a better way for society)… for the way in which many have tried to label this mission as a positive step for women… and, as we cited above, for the way Perry in particular responded to the endeavor.

Later during this same concert, meanwhile, Perry called up two fans who arrived in blue spacesuits for her Lifetimes tour.

“I want these gentlemen to come on stage because they are dressed like my most current timeline,” she said on stage.

Katy Perry attends the 11th Breakthrough Prize ceremony at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on April 5, 2025. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

To be sort of fair, Perry has noted in the past that this sort of major expedition had been a lifelong goal.

Indeed, she told Elle ahead of the April 14 launch that she “wanted to go to space for almost 20 years.”

“I was investigating all of the possible commercial options,” Perry added. “Even when Blue Origin was first talking about commercial travel to space, I was like, ‘Sign me up! I’m first in line.'”

That’s great and all.

But the way in which Perry has gone about this whole thing has turned lots of people off.

Katy Perry performs on stage at the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center grand opening ceremony in New York on June 28, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Celebrities such Emily Ratajkowski slammed the mission, stating that the spectacle “optically looks like progress” for women in science.

In fact, she said that Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos’ decision to take his fiancée Sanchez “and a few other famous women to space for space tourism is not progress.”

“Instead, this just speaks to the fact that we are absolutely living in an oligarchy,” Ratajkowski went on in an April 15 TikTok video.

“Where there is a very small group of people who are interested in going to space for the sake of getting a new lease on life, while the rest of the population—most people on planet Earth—are worried about paying rent or having dinner for their kids.”

