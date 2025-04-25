Shannon Sharpe Accused of Raping Second Woman In Separate Lawsuit; Former NFL Star Steps …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As we previously reported, Shannon Sharpe has been accused of raping and abusing a former girlfriend.

The unidentified woman is requesting $50 million from the former NFL star.

Now, in court documents obtained by Page Six, a second accuser claims that she too was sexually assaulted by Sharpe.

The news comes shortly after Sharpe announced plans to step away from his job at ESPN amid growing controversy.

Shannon Sharpe attends ESPN First Take at Clark Atlanta University on November 08, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Past allegations resurface amid new lawsuit

Michele Bundy Evans claims that she dated Sharpe for nearly a decade.

In 2023, she filed a lawsuit against him for defamation, libel, and slander. In the suit, she alleged that Sharpe sexually assaulted her after she accused him of infidelity.

In the filing obtained by Page Six, Evans claimed that Sharpe “proceeded to forcefully subdue [her], compelling [her] to [her] knees and subsequently engaging in non-consensual oral penetration.”

“Consumed by fear and the perplexing nature of his actions, I harbored a deep-seated apprehension that resistance would precipitate further detrimental outcomes,” the accuser wrote.

Shannon Sharpe attends Michael Rubin’s 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at The Sugar Mill on February 08, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Fanatics)

She added that Sharpe “maneuvered” her “onto the bed and achieved non-consensual vaginal penetration, all the while proclaiming his intent to ‘make it so no other man would want [her].’”

Evans then claimed that Sharpe threatened to “ruin” her if she ever went public with her account of what happened.

“He levied threats of ruin, declaring that any attempt on my part to disclose his transgressions would be met with a comprehensive campaign to ‘use everyone I know to destroy you,’” she wrote.

In an interview with The Sun that was published on Thursday, Evans claims that she filed for a restraining order against Sharpe, but withdrew her request for fear of retaliation.

Sharpe denies Evans’ allegations

Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe is seen on the set of The NFL Network along Radio Row on February 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Reps for Sharpe have issued a statement in which they denied any wrongdoing on the part of their client.

“Michele Evans’ claims are ridiculous and completely without merit,” the statement reads.

“Shannon has had no contact with her for many years.”

Evans’ allegations resurfaced just hours after Sharpe announced his decision to step away from ESPN until the start of the NFL preseason in August.

“At this juncture I am electing to step aside temporarily from my ESPN duties,” he wrote in a statement.

“I will be devoting this time to my family, and responding and dealing with these false and disruptive allegations set against me,” Sharpe continued. “I plan to return to ESPN at the start of the NFL preseason.”

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.