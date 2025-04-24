Michelle Duggar Was There For Almost All 37 Grandbaby Births (So Far ...)

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Michelle Duggar famously gave birth to a small army of children.

Now, she’s in grandma mode.

Though the Duggar childhoods were objectively terrible, Michelle is allegedly trying to be a good grandmother.

Part of that begins even before her grandbabies are born. According to Jinger, Michelle’s been present for almost all of the births of her 37 grandchildren.

A wide-eyed Michelle Duggar makes a memorable expression on YouTube. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Jinger Duggar is singing Michelle’s praises

During the Wednesday, April 23 episode of The Jinger & Jeremy Podcast, the eponymous podcast hosts discussed how Michelle Duggar played a role in Jinger’s latest delivery story.

In March, Jinger welcomed their new baby, Finn.

Her infamous mother was there for the birth. And that was no surprise.

After welcoming their third child, Jinger Duggar spoke about the experience on the podcast that she shares with her husband. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Jeremy recalled dropping off Jinger and Michelle at the hospital before finding a place to park.

When it’s time to give birth, you don’t always have time to find a parking spot.

“I think that she’s only missed two, but each of ours she’s been there,” Jinger stated.

“Finn is grandbaby number 37 for my parents,” she pointed out. Then, accurately, she added: “And that is insane to think about.”

‘She’s fully committed’

Jeremy expressed that the “incredible thing about” Michelle is that, despite having literally dozens of grandchildren, she comes to stay for longer than just the delivery.

“She came a week before, she stayed a week and a half after, and she’s fully committed,” Jeremy detailed. “So she comes and serves.”

He continued: “She’s, like, taking everything off of your plate every morning.

I mean, she wakes up before any of us. It’s really sweet. I’m getting emotional.”

Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar discuss the delivery of Baby #3 on their podcast. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Sometimes, having a mom around can add to adult stresses.

But Jinger admitted that she “probably would’ve been way more stressed out” if Michelle had not been there.

“There’s something so comforting about having my mom next to me through this season,” she explained.

Michelle Duggar made a very rare public appearance today. Like the rest of her family, Michelle has been keeping a low profile since the arrest of son Josh. (Image Credit: YouTube)

‘She has such a way of keeping me calm’

“And she has such a way of keeping me calm and reminding me that this is a normal process of life that God has created,” Jinger stated.

She continued: “Even without saying it, it’s just in her demeanor. She’s so calm, so chill, so prayerful and considerate.”

We suppose that very mindful, very demure wouldn’t really be in Jinger’s rolodex.

But we all get the idea. She found it nice to have Michelle present.