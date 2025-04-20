Joe Rogan Mocks TF Out of Katy Perry Space Mission

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Joe Rogan is getting in on the fun, you guys.

As you’ve very likely heard about by now, Lauren Sanchez, Gayle King and Katy Perry were launched into space last week as part of a mission aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket.

The mission lasted fewer than 10 minutes.

The ship’s all-female crew set off on a flight that took them just beyond the threshold of Earth’s atmosphere… and the entire thing has basically been fodder for mockery ever since.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – Joe Rogan during UFC 274 at Footprint Center on May 7, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Especially in the wake of Perry sharing photos on social media of her kissing the ground and acting as if she had been floating around without oxygen or solid footing for months on end.

Kesha and Emily Ratajkowski are among those who have thrown shade at Perry, while even the fast food chain Wendy’s got into the act when it asked online of the singer:

Can we send her back to space?

Now, the man with the most popular podcast on the planet would like to have a say.

Katy Perry attends the 11th Breakthrough Prize ceremony at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on April 5, 2025. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“It was very profound. I don’t know if you’ve seen Katy Perry talk about it, but she’s basically a guru now,” Rogan sarcastically said on the Saturday, April 19, episode of his smash hit podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

Perry, King and others have tried to argue that the whole thing should be respected and even revered because only women — who could afford the $150,000 price tag per passenger — were included.

“Let’s not minimize this,” Rogan added after guest and comedian Tim Dillon pointed out that the women who made the Blue Origin space flight were “up there” for all of “10 minutes.”

“Let’s celebrate female astronauts,” Rogan also joked.

Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket carrying astronauts Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyn, Kerianne Flynn, Gayle King, Katy Perry, and Lauren SÃ¡nchez lifts off from Launch Site One on April 14, 2025 in Van Horn, Texas. Blue Origin’s Mission NS-31 is the first all-female astronaut crew since 1963. (Photo by Justin Hamel/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the two aforementioned comedians said it was kinda ironic that Perry and her fellow travelers decided to call themselves “astronauts” after such a short flight… especially in the wake of the long-awaited return of NASA astronaut Suni Williams — who was stranded on the International Space Station for 10 months before returning to Earth.

Yes, 10 months.

“Well, for now, let’s not minimize this,” Rogan emphasized a second time. “Let’s not minimize the sacrifice they’ve made for a great nation — for the world, in fact. They’re profoundly different now.”

After mocking Perry for alleging she has always been “interested in astrophysics and interested in astronomy,” Dillon asked: “What were her findings? That’s my question. What did she learn?”

“Well, she brought a daisy, which was super important,” Rogan replied in mockery, citing the flower Perry brought with her to represent her daughter, Daisy, who she shares with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

Joe Rogan introduces fighters during the UFC 269 ceremonial weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Over the last few days, even Martha Stewart has made fun of Perry and her brief endeavor.

Perry, for her part, said she felt “super connected to love” after her brief trip to space, which included her singing “What a Wonderful World” to the other passengers while in flight.

We’ll let readers decide how to react to such a development.