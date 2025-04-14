Katy Perry, Gayle King, Lauren Sanchez Blast Off Into Space In Historic Blue Origin …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

She famously sang about feeling like a firework, but Katy Perry is now a rocket woman after taking part in a historic mission to space.

Alongside Gayle King and Lauren Sanchez, Katy blasted off in Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket this morning.

The ship’s all-female crew set off on an 11-minute flight that took them just beyond the threshold of Earth’s atmosphere.

Gayle King and Katy Perry attend the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at Intuit Dome on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for FIREAID)

They spent about three minutes in space before returning home safely.

Former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn rounded out the crew.

A successful mission

Everything went according to plan, and according to TMZ, at 9:39 am, the rocket executed a “picture perfect landing” back on Earth, on the exact spot from where it launched.

Shortly thereafter, the capsule of the rocket was seen deploying its parachutes as it floated safely down to Earth.

Lauren SÃ¡nchez attends the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar on April 05, 2025 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize)

At precisely 9:41 AM, the capsule landed on the ground.

Obviously, this was a very short mission, but its cultural and historical impact is undeniable.

This was the first time in history that an all-female crew made a successful trip to space and back.

And Katy, Gayle, and the rest can now claim membership in a highly exclusive club — not many people can say that they’ve traveled beyond the Earth’s atmosphere.

US singer Katy Perry attends the 11th Breakthrough Prize ceremony at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on April 5, 2025. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Returning to Earth

Katy kissed a daisy upon disembarking from her return pod in a Texas desert. The gesture was likely a reference to three-year-old Daisy Dove Bloom, Katy’s daughter by Orlando Bloom.

“Happy International Day of Human Space Flight,” the pop songstress wrote on Instagram Sunday, alongside a photo of the New Shepard crew. “Forever in awe of the Universe and its alignment.”

She was already one of the most successful recording artists in history, and now, Katy Perry has been to space.

Our sincere congratulations go out to Blue Origin and today’s New Shepard crew on their successful launch and landing.