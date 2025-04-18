Martha Stewart Becomes Latest Celeb to Roast Katy Perry’s Space Shenanigans

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, Katy Perry was launched into orbit earlier this week. Well, sort of …

Along with TV personality Gayle King and Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sanchez, Katy took part in a rocket launch flight that brought the all-female crew to an altitude where they briefly experienced weightlessness.

From launch to landing, the whole thing took just over 11 minutes, so referring to it as a space mission or calling the celebs astronauts feels a bit disingenuous.

Katy Perry attends the 11th Breakthrough Prize ceremony at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on April 5, 2025. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Many have dismissed the event as a PR stunt (it didn’t help that Katy revealed the setlist for her upcoming tour while floating in space) and questioned the necessity of carrying out a wildly expensive operation that seemed to have no clear objective.

Katy seemed to receive the bulk of the criticism for reasons both obvious (the setlist cringe) and more obscure (her betrayal of former friend Kesha really cost her a lot of fans).

So the stunt that was supposed to help turn Katy’s career around following the flop that was her most recent album has instead resulted in yet another PR crisis.

And just when it looked like things were starting to blow over, living legend Martha Stewart added her name to the long list of celebs who have dunked on Katy.

Martha Stewart attends the 2024 WWD Honors at Cipriani South Street on October 29, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Martha serves a roast with a side of shade

Even her fans might not remember it, but Martha experienced zero gravity back in 2007, when she took a flight on the Boeing 727 G-Force One.

In upholding her new duties as the reigning Queen of Shade, Martha posted a throwback video from the flight this week.

To ensure that no one missed her point, she wrote, “Do you ever feel like a plastic bag drifting through the wind?” on the clip. Those, of course, are the opening lyrics to Perry’s 2010 hit “Firework.”

“In case you spaced out in 2007, Martha has always been ahead of her time,” Martha (or her team) captioned the post, on the off chance that her intention still wasn’t obvious.

Rave reviews for Martha’s mic drop

Naturally, Martha’s fans were thrilled to see her call out Katy in such hilarious fashion.

“Martha I love you so much. She said, ‘Did you forget? Lemme remind y’all,’” wrote one fan, according to Page Six.

“I love the universal dragging. So good,” commented another.

“Expert trolling,” applauded a third netizen.

Martha Stewart attends the Netflix 2020 Golden Globes After Party on January 05, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Netflix)

The list of celebs who have called out the Blue Origin crew is a growing one that already included Kesha (of course), Olivia Munn, Jessica Chastain, and Emily Ratajkowski, who delivered some of the most scathing criticism:

“You care about Mother Earth and it’s about Mother Earth, and you’re going up in a spaceship that is built and paid for by a company that’s singlehandedly destroying the planet?” she asked in an Instagram video.

That was almost as bad as fast food chain Wendy’s tweeting, “Can we send her back?” when Katy returned to Earth.

Yes, KP is probably feeling like a plastic bag at the moment. But less the American Beauty variety and more the kind that was brought along on a dog walk.