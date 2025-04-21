Elizabeth Hurley & Billy Ray Cyrus: Bizarre New Couple Alert!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus were not on anyone’s 2025 bingo card.

Last year, the one-hit-blunder Country singer filed to divorce Firerose after only seven months of marriage.

Meanwhile, Hurley has kept any relationships out of the public eye for over a decade, and has continued to act while her son launches his own career.

Now, the apparent new couple are hard-launching themselves as an item. When did this happen?

Elizabeth Hurley attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

New couple alert: Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus

On Sunday, April 20, Elizabeth Hurley took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself with Billy Ray Cyrus.

She shared a photo of the two leaning against a wooden fence, seemingly out in the countryside.

Cyrus appears to be giving her a kiss while wearing bunny ears that are too small for his head.

“Happy Easter,” Hurley captioned the photo, including a red heart emoji.

The implication, it seems, is that Hurley and Cyrus spent Sunday’s Christian holiday together.

And the further implication, of course, is that the PDA photo is merely the two going Instagram official on their relationship.

Billy Ray Cyrus attends MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Joni Mitchell at MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom on April 01, 2022. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

It’s about three weeks too late to be April Fools …

One of the commenters nonetheless asked if the date happened to be April 1. It was not.

Multiple followers advised Hurley to “run.” Given the sort of person Billy Ray Cyrus has chosen to be, that seems like sound advice.

However, there was one person cheering on the relationship.

Hurley’s son, Damian Hurley, fired off a cheerful emoji and a red heart emoji. An apparent endorsement of his mother’s ill-advised entanglement.

Notably, Hurley and Cyrus have met before.

We don’t know when they first locked yes, but they co-starred in Christmas in Paradise back in 2022. After the fact, Hurley referred to Cyrus as “glorious.”

If that is where this unexpected couple first met, then that seems to be the only noteworthy thing about that film.

Damian Hurley and Elizabeth Hurley attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Is this the key to mending Billy Ray Cyrus’ infamously broken heart?

As far as we know, this is Cyrus’ first romance following his divorce from Firerose following their very short marriage.

Both exes cited irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct. Cyrus went on to allege that some sort of fraud took place within the marriage.

Some might hope that Hurley tames Cyrus’ string of outlandish statements and bad behavior.

But that is not her job, actually? Perhaps the followers telling her to “run” are the ones giving her good advice.