Justin Bieber Coachella Party Video Stirs Relapse Worries Among Fans

Justin Bieber partying at Coachella isn’t exactly reassuring worried fans.

From weird social media posts to public meltdowns to enduring rumors about his marriage, the Biebs is having a rough time.

Some defenders say that his only hardship is bad PR, including baseless rumors.

But Justin is not doing himself any favors with … whatever is going on with him at the annual music festival.

Justin Bieber performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022. (Photo Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Is Justin Bieber having TOO good of a time at Coachella?

In a TikTok video, Justin Bieber appears to be at a private event near Coachella.

During the video, fans saw him puffing on what appears to be a joint — though, famously, videos are unclear.

Justin’s body is hunched over during the video. We see him nodding his head to his 2015 song, “What Do You Mean?”

this is what justin bieber fans needs to be worrying about instead of being obsessed with selena gomez…. pic.twitter.com/yDvHmGXJTi — . (@selovelenaa) April 20, 2025

According to TMZ, he was attending an invite-only event, Friday Nights in the Desert.

Another moment caught on video showed Justin again.

This time, shirtless, making odd motions in a crowd to Kendrick Lamar’s beautiful hate anthem, “Not Like Us.”

In a vacuum, none of this would likely be noteworthy. But Justin has had fans concerned for months — and none of this is helping.

Justin Bieber performs with Daniel Caesar onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15, 2022. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Fans are worried — and angry

As the TikTok clips circulated across social media, Justin’s fans expressed their alarm.

“I’m sorry but he doesn’t look OK, he’s not just ‘having fun,’ he’s definitely under some hard influence,” wrote one worried fan, followed by a frowning emoticon.

Another emphasized: “He needs better friends by [his] side.”

"Justin bieber never smile like that around his wife" pic.twitter.com/QsHpeXN5gO — Elo (@luvshelo) April 20, 2025

“I’m mad that the people around him are not doing anything,” one frustrated commenter expressed.

“Poor guy, i don’t understand why they say he is enjoying,” penned another. “You can see clearly he needs help.”

It is unclear how much of this Justin imagined that his fans would see.

He has been very famous since he was a teen, and one would think that he would expect his partying to become public knowledge.

Justin Bieber attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Is he falling back on old habits?

It is worth noting that these are not people melting down into D.A.R.E.-inspired hysterics.

Justin has an admitted history of substance abuse and addiction. Fans fear a relapse, perhaps spurred by Selena Gomez’s good news.

Others suggest that perhaps he simply no longer cares what fans think. But a relapse and stopping caring what your supporters think are hardly mutually exclusive.

We hope that he is well.