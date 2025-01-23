Trace Cyrus Slams Famous Dad in Scathing Open Letter: You Need HELP!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Trace Cyrus has called out his famous father.

In a lengthy, scathing and personal open letter shared on Instagram, the 35-year old brother of Miley Cyrus addressed his dad, Billy Ray, directly.

And held absolutely nothing back.

“Since my earliest memories all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever,” wrote Trace, who was adopted by the musician as a child.

“I wanted to be just like you. The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life. Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now.”

Trace is also related to Brandi, 37, Braison, 30, and Noah, 24.

“It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you,” continued Billy Ray’s son.

“Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away.”

Billy Ray Cyrus performed in Washington, DC on Monday as part of Donald Trump’s Presidential inauguration, making headlines at the time for his huge meltdown over alleged technical difficulties.

“As I write this with tears in my eyes I hope you realize this message only comes from a place of love and also fear that the world may lose you far too soon,” Trace went on, implying that his parent had a drug problem and adding:

“I don’t know what you’re struggling with exactly but I think I have a pretty good idea & I’d love to help you if you would open up and receive the help. You know how to reach me.”

The day after the Liberty Ball on January 20, Billy Ray claimed that his performance was affected by technical difficulties, telling People Magazine in a statement:

“I wouldn’t have missed the honor of playing this event whether my microphone, guitar and monitors worked or not. I was there because President Donald J. Trump invited me.

“I had a ball at the Liberty Ball last night and I’ve learned through all these years when the producer says, ‘You’re on,’ you go entertain the folks even if the equipment goes to hell. I was there for the people and we had a blast. That’s called rock n roll!!!”

Following Billy Ray’s split from wife Tish, it hasn’t really been a secret that he’s been estranged from his kids.

To conclude his social media post, meanwhile, Trace included an older photo of a younger Trace shaking his dad’s hand onstage.

“Till that day comes I will continue to pray for you,” the young man wrote.