Billy Ray Cyrus’ Bombshell Divorce: Why He Needs A Restraining Order From Ex

Billy Ray Cyrus has filed for divorce from Firerose, and the reason?

Well, there appears to be a lot more to this unexpected story.

According to legal documents obtained by People Magazine and other celebrity gossip outlets, Cyrus is seeking to have his union from Firerose (real name: Johanna Rose Hodges) annulled after the spouses only just got married in October 2023. If you’re doing the math, yes that was only 7 months ago.

For what reason?

Billy Ray Cyrus: Reason Behind Divorce Revealed

These same legal papers cite irreconcilable differences and, perhaps most notably, inappropriate marital conduct as the reason for divorce.

Cyrus is also seeking an annulment on the grounds of fraud.

Yikes, huh?

Neither side of this apparently unhappy marriage has commented on the split in public just yet.

The Australian musician — who still goes by Firerose Cyrus on Instagram, at least as of this exact time — posted photos with the rocker as recently as late April.

Heck, just a few weeks ago, the 35-year old paid tribute to her husband on the occasion of their six-month wedding anniversary.

“6 months ago I married this man,” she wrote online, adding at the time:

“Life isn’t always easy… but it sure helps when your husband’s also your best friend. Thank you Lord!”

Now Billy Wants A Divorce – AND A Restraining Order!

Now, fraud is a broad spectrum. He could accuse her of lying about any number of things.

But if court documents obtained by In Touch are to be believed, Billy’s seeking a divorce in part for a slew of fraudulent charges she made to his credit cards.

In the alleged documents, Miley’s dad pleaded for a temporary restraining order against his estranged wife in an attempt to get her to stop using his cards to make unauthorized charges.

The story goes that when Cyrus announced he wanted a divorce, Firerose agreed that she would move out of his home by the end of May. In return, he agreed to pay $5k per month for her new home for three months or until the divorce was finalized.

Sounds amicable. But then he got a look at his business American Express. The pair apparently had no joint accounts or credit cards while they were married, but Firerose did have access to this Amex.

According to his motion, Firerose made 35 unauthorized charges to his card, including charges for plane tickets and a $50k to a law firm.

He’s now asked the court to order Firerose to reimburse him. So far, that’s where the information stops.

How Did They Get Here

The musicians were friends for years before they began writing tracks together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They started dating in 2022 and got engaged later that year before exchanging vows last autumn.

“10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony,” they wrote in a joint Instagram post at the time.

“It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined.”

Together professionally, the estranged husband and wife have released four songs: “New Day,” “Time,” “Plans” and “After the Storm.”

Their marriage marked Cyrus’ third time walking down the aisle — and now this will be his third divorce.

The country crooner was married to Cindy Smith from 1986 until 1991. Following their split, he wed Tish Cyrus in 1993 and stayed married to her for three decades.

The exes are the parents of Miley Cyrus.