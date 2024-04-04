Elizabeth Hurley Filmed a Sex Scene that Son Damian Hurley Directed: Weird or Nah?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Elizabeth Hurley filmed a spicy sex scene that her own son directed.

It is both a blessing and a curse that the adult children of beautiful celebrities are part of a legacy — or, in some cases, a dynasty.

Damian Hurley aims to make his own mark in the entertainment industry. He just made his first film — both writing and directing.

Which meant that was running the show for his own famous mother’s intimate scene.

Elizabeth Hurley and Damian Hurley attend the “Strictly Confidential” Special Screening at SPYSCAPE on April 03, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Lionsgate and Grindstone)

‘Strictly Confidential’ sees Elizabeth Hurley in a very spicy scene

22-year-old Damian Hurley celebrated his birthday on April 4. That is a very young age at which to have written and directed a full-length film, even for a nepo baby.

On April 3, both he and his mother, Elizabeth Hurley, spoke to People about the crime drama, Strictly Confidential.

“People are making a lot of fuss,” Elizabeth acknowledged of the film’s sex scene. Those are all-too-rare in English-language movies these days.

“I think there’s a lot of factors making it a particularly interesting scene for people,” Elizabeth reasoned. One, she noted, was her son’s role — given that he wrote and directed his own mother’s intimate scene.

Elizabeth clarified that, no matter how steamy the scene may seem on camera, filming it was a more chill experience than viewers might assume.

“There actually isn’t any nudity,” Elizabeth emphasized. “Nobody’s exploited at all. We all felt comfortable doing it.”

Damian Hurley attends the “Strictly Confidential” Special Screening at The Robin Williams Center on April 03, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Lionsgate and Grindstone)

For Damian Hurley, the focus was upon meeting the film’s schedule

Increasingly, film and television are employing intimacy coordinators to keep actors safe and comfortable. Absolute horror stories of exploitation, the things to which Elizabeth Hurley seemingly eluded, have highlighted how necessary this can be.

Fortunately, having her own son at the helm would have been an extra security blanket for anyone. Even if it could have made things very awkward.

Damian noted during the interview, however, that they “were so rushed” while trying to film on schedule that lingering on a titillating scene was the furthest thing from anyone’s mind.

Elizabeth herself then characterized: “It was like, ‘Come on, let’s shoot it!’”

Every now and then, two actors kiss on camera and find that their on-screen chemistry leads to an amazing makeout session, the cameras forgotten. However, that is extremely rare.

Most of the time, actors filming “erotic” scenes (which are, again, worryingly uncommon in today’s deeply prudish entertainment market) are feeling deeply awkward through. One has to imagine that having one’s son

Damian Hurley and Elizabeth Hurley attend the “Strictly Confidential” Special Screening at The Robin Williams Center on April 03, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Lionsgate and Grindstone)

Strictly Confidential‘s release date, April 5, 2024, came just one day after Damian Hurley’s twenty-second birthday. That’s a phenomenal milestone for a young writer and director.

Of course, only time will tell if audiences remember him for his creative work — or for his lineage.

His directorial debut is certainly getting a lot of attention. Let’s hope that it’s the mark of a bright future in the industry.