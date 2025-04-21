Kristen Stewart & Dylan Meyer: Married!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kristen Stewart is officially a married woman!

The actress and fiancee Dylan Meyer tied the knot in a small, private ceremony held at their home on Sunday.

The couple have been engaged since 2021, when Dylan popped the question.

Kristen Stewart and fiancee Dylan Meyer attends the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Kristen generally keeps her private life pretty private, so not a whole lot is known about her relationship with Dylan.

But in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, she mentioned that she and Dylan have been talking about having kids, so the marriage news doesn’t come as a shock.

Kristen’s long history with her new bride

Kristen and Dylan — who works as a screenwriter — first met on a movie set back in 2013.

But it wasn’t until Kristen broke up with Stella Maxwell in 2019 that these two pursued a romance.

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

And while there’s been no official statement from the happy couple, TMZ and other outlets have confirmed that Kristen and Dylan have tied the knot.

A perfect proposal

Kristen first opened up about her engagement during a 2021 appearance on Howard Stern’s Sirius XM radio show.

“It’s not a given that I would be the one, you know what I mean? Like, with two girls, you never know, like, who’s going to fulfill what weird f—— gender role thing and we don’t do that or think about it in those terms,” she explained to Stern at the time, according to People magazine.

“So I was like, ‘Wait, well, I’m not the one for sure.’ And so I was kind of joking for a bit, like, ‘No, I want to be the one to propose, like, I want to be proposed to’ and then she just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was f—— so cute,” she continued.

Stewart added that Meyer “knocked it out of the park” with her proposal.

US actress Kristen Stewart and fiancee screenwriter Dylan Meyer attend the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

In 2019, during a different interview with Stern, Kristen spoke about the first time she told Meyer that she loved her.

“It was really late and we were in some s—– bar, and her friends were there or whatever and they walked out, and I was just like, ‘Oh, man, I’m so f—— in love with you.’ Like, done,” she recalled.

“It wasn’t like ‘a thing,’ and it also was so obvious.”

Needless to say, it sounds like Kristen’s gut instincts were reliable when it came to Dylan.

Our sincere congratulations go out to the happy couple!