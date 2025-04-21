Kristen Stewart & Dylan Meyer: Married!

Kristen Stewart is officially a married woman!
The actress and fiancee Dylan Meyer tied the knot in a small, private ceremony held at their home on Sunday.
The couple have been engaged since 2021, when Dylan popped the question.
Kristen generally keeps her private life pretty private, so not a whole lot is known about her relationship with Dylan.
But in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, she mentioned that she and Dylan have been talking about having kids, so the marriage news doesn’t come as a shock.
Kristen’s long history with her new bride
Kristen and Dylan — who works as a screenwriter — first met on a movie set back in 2013.
But it wasn’t until Kristen broke up with Stella Maxwell in 2019 that these two pursued a romance.
And while there’s been no official statement from the happy couple, TMZ and other outlets have confirmed that Kristen and Dylan have tied the knot.
A perfect proposal
Kristen first opened up about her engagement during a 2021 appearance on Howard Stern’s Sirius XM radio show.
“It’s not a given that I would be the one, you know what I mean? Like, with two girls, you never know, like, who’s going to fulfill what weird f—— gender role thing and we don’t do that or think about it in those terms,” she explained to Stern at the time, according to People magazine.
“So I was like, ‘Wait, well, I’m not the one for sure.’ And so I was kind of joking for a bit, like, ‘No, I want to be the one to propose, like, I want to be proposed to’ and then she just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was f—— so cute,” she continued.
Stewart added that Meyer “knocked it out of the park” with her proposal.
In 2019, during a different interview with Stern, Kristen spoke about the first time she told Meyer that she loved her.
“It was really late and we were in some s—– bar, and her friends were there or whatever and they walked out, and I was just like, ‘Oh, man, I’m so f—— in love with you.’ Like, done,” she recalled.
“It wasn’t like ‘a thing,’ and it also was so obvious.”
Needless to say, it sounds like Kristen’s gut instincts were reliable when it came to Dylan.
Our sincere congratulations go out to the happy couple!