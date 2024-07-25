Miley Cyrus Breaks Silence After Dad Billy Ray Calls Her ‘Skank’ & …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

No one should call Miley Cyrus a “skank” or a “devil.” Least of all her own father.

There are many ways to bring a family together after a fight. Holidays can do it. A tragic death can do it.

Or, in the case of the Cyrus family, maybe all that it takes is Billy Ray being a total jerk.

Tensions have been running high between Miley, Tish, and Noah in recent months. Now, Billy Ray may be uniting the family … against him.

Tish Cyrus and Miley Cyrus attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Miley Cyrus is sending a message

On Wednesday, July 24, Miley Cyrus took to Twitter to share a series of photos. Two of them included her mother, Tish Cyrus.

Plenty of mega-famous people share behind-the-scenes photos of cute moments with their (fully made up) family members.

However, the timing and context of these pics seems to be sending a particular message towards her other parent.

Just to briefly recap: reports claimed that Tish “stole” husband Dominic Purcell from Noah Cyrus. It is not drama that most Legends of Tomorrow viewers had ever guessed might arise.

Miley not only attended, but hosted her mother’s wedding. Reportedly, Noah was barred from the premises.

Similar reports say that Miley was not initially aware that Dominic and Noah were dating before he moved on to Trish. All of that has been a mess. Yet, it may soon all be in the past.

FIREROSE and Billy Ray Cyrus attend the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)

Billy Ray Cyrus unleashed a vile verbal tirade against wife Firerose

“If you had just left it the f–k alone, now I’m really f–king pissed,” Billy Ray Cyrus’ voice lashed out in a leaked audio. “Once again showing you will not listen.”

He was, it seems, blaming now-estranged wife Firerose for making him late to go on stage for a show.

“I don’t know who the f–k you think you are, but you will not listen,” he complained. “This ain’t about nothing this is about you being a selfish f–king b–ch.”

Billy Ray Cyrus’ verbal cruelty towards his wife continued: “I don’t think you’re real smart. I’ve changed my mind on that s–t. What I think you are is a selfish f–king b–ch. That’s what you are.”

His voice then shouted, over her objections: “This would not be happening if you had just shut your f–king mouth. Look what a f–king mess you’ve made.”

Billy Ray continued ranting: “What a dumbass … you have to know I will not tolerate that s–t. You just f–ked up. F–k you. You know better than that. F–king idiot.” He has since confirmed that the audio is authentic.

Miley Cyrus attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Billy Ray Cyrus also put daughter Miley on blast, calling her a ‘skank’ and ‘devil’

According to The Daily Mail, further audio featured Billy Ray Cyrus calling his (most) famous daughter similarly vicious names.

“Everyone knows that devil’s a skank,” he spewed.

He also referred to ex-wife Tish as simply “s–t.” That obscenity being an anagram for Tish’s name, one has to wonder how many times he has said these horrible things before.

Tish Cyrus and Miley Cyrus embrace during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

In that context, it certainly appears that a successful megastar like Miley Cyrus is using her massive platform to stick it to her has-been, one-hit-blunder of a dad. She’s showing solidarity with her mom. And, maybe, sister Noah will join in on that in time.

No father should speak of his daughter like that. No husband should speak to his wife like that. And, frankly, no human being should speak to another like that — under any realistic circumstances. Ever.

Sometimes, celebrity family feuds tear fans apart. We think that people’s achey brakey hearts aren’t exactly torn when it comes to this one. The guy needs to get a grip.