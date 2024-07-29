Donald Trump Shades Miley Cyrus For Billy Ray’s Sake in Bizarre Speech

Reading Time: 3 minutes

When Trump shades Miley, it could be a desperate reach by his strategists. Or it could just be the ramblings of a deeply unpleasant man.

Disgraced former president Donald Trump seems to be making weird statements about famous women part of his campaign.

His latest target is Miley Cyrus.

Upon singing the praises of her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, the notorious felon complained about the man’s much more famous daughter.

Disgraced former President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gives a keynote speech on the third day of the Bitcoin 2024 conference at Music City Center July 27, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

Donald Trump is apparently a Billy Ray Cyrus fan

On Saturday, July 27, Donald Trump gave a speech at a Bitcoin conference in Nashville.

(That may sound random, but cryptocurrency barons have been pouring money into the Trump campaign in the hopes of widespread deregulation.)

As is his habit, the infamous criminal spoke in a stream-of-consciousness manner. He noted that Billy Ray Cyrus was in the audience.

Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on July 27, 2024. (Photo Credit: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

“Billy Ray Cyrus is here,” Donald Trump announced. “Where is Billy Ray?”

“He’s around here someplace, and he’s great,” he claimed wildly.

Apparently saying whatever came to mind, Trump rambled: “He’s a conservative guy. I said, ‘How did you get such a liberal daughter?’ How did that happen, Billy Ray?’”

Donald Trump shades Miley Cyrus during live speech:



“Billy Ray Cyrus is here and he's great. He's a conservative guy. I said, how did you get such a liberal daughter? How did that happen?” pic.twitter.com/mX1KsNUzNS — Miley Cyrus Updates (@MileyCyrusBz) July 27, 2024

Why did Donald Trump shade Miley Cyrus?

It’s sometimes difficult to explain why a man like Trump shades someone, let alone someone as popular as Miley. In this case, he was also seemingly negging one-hit-blunder Billy Ray. Weird way to treat your apparent supporters.

One would almost think that he is “blaming” Billy Ray.

But, as we will explain momentarily, perhaps he was alluding to Billy Ray Cyrus’ recent and viral audio in which he said vile things about his own daughter.

Billy Ray Cyrus attends MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Joni Mitchell at MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom on April 01, 2022. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The answer to his question, of course, is that it’s normal for children to not be carbon copies of their parents. Miley is also a Millennial and part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Both of those have statistical boosts to left-leaning politics. Billy Ray, a straight white male Boomer who considers himself a Country musician, is no surprise on the other side of the aisle.

To be blunt, when you politicize who someone is and threaten their human rights, you’re arguably deciding their political affiliations for them.

Miley Cyrus accepts the Best Pop Solo Performance award for “Flowers” on stage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Miley shades with the best of them

In the past, Miley Cyrus has spoken very openly about the disgraced former president.

When Trump ran in 2016, Miley described him accurately as a “f–king nightmare” on her Instagram page.

Then, following his electoral victory that year, she lamented the loss for America on Twitter.

We promised to explain why Trump might shade Miley in apparent agreement with Billy Ray. Recently, a leaked audio recording showed Billy Ray Cyrus call Miley a “skank” and “devil” during a vicious, expletive-laden rant.

He also put soon-to-be-ex-wife Firerose and his ex-wife, Tish, on blast.

When a man speaks about his own family in that way, he seemingly invites others to do the same. Bizarrely, this was a rare instance of Trump being the “nice” one. Relatively.